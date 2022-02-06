RHOSLC star Mary Cosby's exit drama explained: 5 things to know

RHOSLC star Mary Cosby has denied a report claiming she will not be returning for another season of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City. Page Six exclusively confirmed that Cosby exited RHOSLC after featuring for two seasons.

The morning after Page Six reported the news of her exit, Cosby took to Twitter to reply to the Page Six article. She said:

"THIS IS NOT TRUE! This is a Complete FABRICATION! Mary M. Cosby."

Much has happened since Mary Cosby did not join the RHOSLC cast for the reunion. Here are five key highlights of the report and the story.

Details on RHOSLC star Mary Cosby's exit

Page Six released an exclusive report that claimed RHOSLC star Mary Cosby had exited The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Fans have already heard rumors of Cosby not returning to the show and with this report, Page Six confirmed the star's exit from the show.

Page Six reported on an exclusive they obtained from a source:

“Mary will not be back. She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies.”

A production insider also revealed details:

“She knew her fate on the show by not attending the reunion.”

Another source revealed to Page Six:

“Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for 'Housewives.' This was the kiss of death for Mary.”

Cosby denies Page Six's report of her exiting RHOSLC

Cosby replied to Page Six's report on Twitter, stating that the news was "not true" and was a "complete fabrication."

The report published on February 5, 2022, revealed that according to a source, Cosby had become a "laughing stock of Salt Lake City" after falsely denying a report that she was no longer part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast.

According to the Page Six report, the source said:

“Mary looks like a fool. How are you going to break Bravo’s cardinal rule by skipping the reunion and then expect to be welcomed back with open arms? It doesn’t work that way.”

The source also told Page Six that fans would eventually find out when the star would not appear on Season 3 of RHOSLC.

“It’s really puzzling that Mary would even try to shut it down on Twitter. Doesn’t she realize the news was going to come out anyway once Season 3 premiered and she was nowhere to be found? She hasn't filmed anything, and the cast was told weeks ago that she won’t be.”

Cosby accused of running a cult

The RHOSLC star was part of a number of controversies that came up during Season 2 of the show.

Former members have accused Cosby of operating a cult. Reformed acolytes of Cosby’s Faith Temple Pentecostal Church spoke out about their alleged experiences with the reality star.

In the Page Six report, other congregation members claimed that Cosby referred to herself as "god," manipulated members into working for her family businesses for free or minimum wage and verbally abused them.

The report revealed what a former member of the church had to say:

“It’s not a joke. She’s got these people terrified. That woman is the most evil thing that ever walked this Earth. You have no idea, all those smiles and s–t — that is not real.”

Cosby under fire for racially insensitive statements

Jen Shah opens up about Mary Cosby's racially insensitive comments (Image via therealjenshah/ Instagram)

The RHOSLC star was also under fire for making racially insensitive statements during season 2. She compared co-star Jen Shah to a "Mexican thug." She was also under fire for apparently complimenting her Asian-American castmate Jennie Nguyen’s “slanted eyes.”

After facing backlash, Cosby issued a public apology for her insensitive statements on the show.

Fans of the show reacted to Cosby's insensitivity and speculated her exit from the show

But Cosby extended her gratitude to her fans, who have shown her support.

Many RHOSLC fans took to social media to express their disappointment over Cosby's insensitive comments.

Xanadude🏳️‍🌈 @XanadudeEarth2 #StopAsianHate @Mary_M_Cosby Ma'am, as of this episode you owe us at least two more font infused apologies specifically for anti Asian comments. We're waiting. #RHOSLC @Mary_M_Cosby Ma'am, as of this episode you owe us at least two more font infused apologies specifically for anti Asian comments. We're waiting. #RHOSLC #StopAsianHate

Rachel 💙#BlackLivesMatter @welshveganrach @Mary_M_Cosby How are you so sheltered that you don’t know commenting on ‘slanted eyes’ is offensive? Yikes. @Mary_M_Cosby How are you so sheltered that you don’t know commenting on ‘slanted eyes’ is offensive? Yikes.

Fans also speculated about Bravo's next step, as previously, stars were fired for making racist remarks.

christine puricelli @chrissy07122008 @Mary_M_Cosby Sitting back watching what Bravo will do. Other housewives have been fired for racist remarks. Body shaming Heather on the same episode! Not a fan of her. @Mary_M_Cosby Sitting back watching what Bravo will do. Other housewives have been fired for racist remarks. Body shaming Heather on the same episode! Not a fan of her.

Only time will tell if Cosby will make a comeback on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

