‘RHOSLC’ Episode 20 preview: Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby’s friendship continues to irk fellow housewives

Jen Shah’s Zion trip with the RHOSLC stars took a nasty turn in the latest episode. While Meredith Marks’ long-term friendship with Lisa Barlow seems to have been in trouble, the former’s bond with Mary Cosby has become stronger.

In the upcoming episode, the ladies will be seen trying to understand Marks’ unwavering support for Cosby. The latter has ruffled the feathers of fellow housewives in Episode 19, thus, they are irked by the support Cosby is receiving from Marks.

In a preview clip of Episode 20, the women are shown returning to Salt Lake City and trying to make sense of their trip. It also featured Marks trying to clear the air with Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

When will ‘RHOSLC’ Episode 20 air?

Bravo releases new episodes of RHOSLC Season 2 every Sunday at 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). The upcoming Episode 20 will air next Sunday, February 6.

Viewers can opt for different streaming services like fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, YouTube TV, and Sling to get the channel. The episode will also be available on Bravo’s website after the premiere.

The official synopsis of RHOSLC Episode 20 will help fans find out what to expect from the upcoming installment. It reads:

“The Cinco De Mayo festivities intensify as the tension between the ladies boils over. Mary and Meredith cling together as the rest of the women hound Meredith for the date of her father's memorial and struggle to understand Meredith's unwavering support for Mary.”

The synopsis further mentions:

“Once back in Salt Lake City, the women try to make sense of all chaos left behind in Zion. Jen visits Mary’s church to see if the rumors are true, Lisa seeks advice from John and Meredith offers an olive branch to Heather and Whitney.”

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Episode 19 recap

Previously, Marks was seen yelling at Barlow and other housewives when questioned about her father’s memorial. Episode 19 featured the next day of Marks’ meltdown.

In the latest episode, the ladies had a fun time ATVing, horseback riding, and having a spa day. After spa treatment, Marks and Jennie Nguyen were talking about their husbands when the latter asked about Cosby’s husband.

In response, Cosby said that she’s not comfortable talking to Nguyen about her personal life because they were not friends. The feud continued at the dinner table, where all the ladies attacked Cosby, questioning her husband, church, and beliefs.

Also Read Article Continues below

When Marks supported Cosby, Barlow was seen leaving the table. She went into her room with the camera crew outside her door. As her mic was on, she called Marks fake and pointed fingers at her character. Her rant became the highlight of RHOSLC Episode 19. Will their ten-year-old friendship be the same after the episode? Only time will tell.

Edited by R. Elahi