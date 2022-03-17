Why did The Courtship move to USA Network from NBC? Release dates for upcoming episodes revealed

The Courtship is now airing on USA network, having made its debut on the channel on Wednesday night, March 16, 2022. Before moving, the show used toair its episodes on NBC. The new reality dating series earned poor ratings on the main peacock network.

The Courtship premiered on March 6, 2022 on NBC and was quite liked by viewers. The show was like a "breath of fresh air," with a different concept than the conventional reality dating shows. The show has the lead, Nicole Remy, looking for love in an environment like Regency-era England and inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

The premiere episode introduced viewers to the 16 suitors dueling for Nicole Remy's heart. They have to win over not just the lead but also her trusted court: her father Claude, her mother, Claire, her sister, Danie, and best friend, Tessa, who will help Remy find the man she will potentially spend the rest of her life with.

Reasons behind moving The Courtship from NBC to USA Network

The news comes as the series could not find a sufficient audience on linear television and is therefore making its move to cable. The series premiere scored a 0.2 and 0.92M viewers, with its second episode dropping to a 0.1 with 0.59M viewers.

According to Vulture's Joe Adalian, The Courtship will air Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET after Temptation Island. The show earlier had a tough Sunday slot without much lead-in and experts are hoping the keeping it behind an already established show will drive more reality TV eyeballs to the series.

NBCUniversal originally intended to release the show only on Peacock, but the executives thought putting it on NBC's schedule would be more fitting for the show to gain attraction from viewers.

In an interview with Variety, Jenny Groom, EVP of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said:

"We are always looking to discover a fresh take on a beloved format. Much like how The Voice took the singing competition to the next level, The Courtship elevates the experience by reimagining modern dating and experimenting with dating in Regency times."

The Courtship, formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, was originally ordered by Peacock, but moved to the linear television network last month. NBC will replace it with the original episode of The Weakest Link, followed by an Adele special at 9pm.

