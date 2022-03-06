Who is Nicole Remy? The Courtship lead was a Seattle Seahawks dancer and was almost cast in The Bachelor 

Get ready to witness modern dating in the Regency Era on NBC’s upcoming reality show, The Courtship. Assumed to be an interesting combination of Bridgerton and The Bachelor, the show will feature debutante Nicole Remy as a princess looking for her suitable prince. Viewers awaiting the show are curious about its princess, who looks fantastic in the trailer.

Airing on March 6, The Courtship will present Nicole Remy, who is tired of finding love in a modern way and now has all her hopes tied to the elite style of finding her soul mate amongst 16 suitors. The eligible bachelors will have their shots at wooing the princess by performing several activities and performances.

Get to know the reel princess Nicole Remy from The Courtship

The Courtship princess is an ordinary girl in the real world. However, she made a successful career for herself as a software engineer. Her intelligence and wisdom earned her a job as a project manager at Making, an app that helps crafters and artists sell their products.

Besides being in STEM, the 25-year-old also worked in architecture. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has designed "functional and esthetically pleasing spaces for retail, corporate offices, and residential areas."

Nicole Remy was also a part-time Seattle Seahawks dancer from 2018 to 2020. Considering that she is originally from Seattle, she has also contributed to the community as a PR representative. The reel princess was responsible for driving more engagement by handling private and public events as an ambassador for the Seahawks organization.

The Seattle girl graduated in Geo Design from the University of Southern California in 2018. She was also a member of its dance team, colloquially known as USC Song Girls. In college, Nicole was a part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and also became its president at one point.

Talking about her family, Nicole is very close to her parents Claude and Dr. Claire Spain-Remy and loves to spend time with them.

Viewers could have met the princess a year back as she was about to appear in NBC’s popular show The Bachelor. She was very close to getting cast on the show, but only made it to the top 44 contestants.

However, viewers will soon meet Nicole Remy at The Courtship on March 6, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET.

