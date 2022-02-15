Bridgerton season 2: 5 things you need to know right now

The Ton impatiently awaits the arrival of Bridgerton season 2 after its hit breakthrough in December 2020. From classic Pride and Prejudice to teen drama Gossip Girl, Bridgerton encompasses everything from the London High Society in Regency era England to Lady Whistledown's buzzing gossip, as Netflix promises tea even better than season 1.

Netflix announced that the second season will premiere on March 25, 2022, leaving fans in a frenzy of what to expect from the new season. Romance and drama walk neck-to-neck in this hit TV series and fans cannot get enough of the lavish parties, dazzling gowns, and magnificent castles.

With new faces and goodbyes to a few old ones, the show has dropped several hints of what to expect from Bridgerton season 2. Fans were overjoyed to learn that the masterpiece has also been renewed for two more seasons. In line with the books, while season 2 focuses on elder brother Anthony's love life, seasons 3 and 4 will circle around Benedict and Collin, respectively.

VANITY FAIR @VanityFair Exclusive: Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for seasons 3 and 4! Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers talk staying in the Bridgerton business—and the intense way fans are mourning the loss of Regé-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings vntyfr.com/PZqfTyJ Exclusive: Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for seasons 3 and 4! Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers talk staying in the Bridgerton business—and the intense way fans are mourning the loss of Regé-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings vntyfr.com/PZqfTyJ https://t.co/Vy9RlmpSiW

Fans' addictive propensities keep rising higher as the premiere date closes in and here's what they need to know about the blazing Bridgerton season 2.

Five things about Bridgerton season 2 that you must know

1) Netflix officially announced the premiere of Bridgerton season 2 for March 25, 2022

On the one-year anniversary of its season 1, Netflix and the show's crew announced that Bridgerton season 2 is set to premiere on March 25, 2022. Reportedly, although filming for the second season began in the spring of 2021, production came to a halt due to a COVID-19 outbreak and resumed again in August.

2) The first full teaser was released on Valentine's Day

Befittingly, Bridgerton released its official extended teaser on Valentine's Day 2022. As Julia Quinn's book series of eight books is based on the eight Bridgerton siblings, the show gives viewers an look into the same with each season focusing on one sibling.

Season 2 is likely based on the eldest brother Anthony's quests and romances, and the teaser gives fans a glimpse of the same. The teaser surpasses every level of vibrancy and raises the bar, creating extraordinary expectations. Fans are delighted for season 2 as the stunning poster went viral online, which was dropped on the very same day as the teaser.

3) Bridgerton bids adieu to Simon, played by Rege-Jean Page

Bridgerton bid farewell to Rege-Jean Page, who plays Simone, the Duke of Hastings in season 1, possibly putting an end to Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and the Duke's romance. Although he will not be present on-screen, Simone will not be completely forgotten about.

Rege-Jean Page shared in an interview with The Wrap,

"It might be a little bit more of a—not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much. But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out."

Fans took to Twitter to react to the unfortunate news:

4) Simone Ashley will be joining as Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton's love interest

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton's new love interest (Image via @bridgertonnetflix/Instagram)

Bridgerton season 2 will focus on Anthony's complicated life as the eldest sibling, as his new love interest Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, will be joining the show. Netflix has not been very secretive about it and has only revealed clips of the pair sharing moments.

The Sex Education star urged fans to expect "a lot of arguing" while producer Chris Van Dusen told TV Line,

"This romance will be just as sweeping and beautiful as viewers have come to expect...They’re very passionate!"

5) Bridgertons' father will join the show for the first time in Bridgerton season 2

On another note, this season will also bring Bridgertons' father, Edmund Bridgerton, around and the role will be played by none other than Rupert Evans, who took to his social media platforms to confirm the news.

According to assumptions, Edmund will probably be seen in flashbacks and dreams as his death was mentioned in season 1. According to Glamous Magazine, Netflix described Edmund as,

"A loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life."

As the show keeps getting better, increasingly dramatic and lush with every season, fans hope to see the series stretch up to eight seasons exactly like the books.

Will the show keep up with all the hype and high expectations? Get in line as the awaited Bridgerton season 2 is set to hit the platform on March 25.

