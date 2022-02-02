The Courtship: 5 things to know about NBC's Pride and Prejudice inspired dating show

After so many dating shows, another courting series is making its way onto streaming platforms. The new show, The Courtship, inspired by Pride and Prejudice, is set to premiere on March 6, 2022, on NBC.

The upcoming show will help its heroine find true love and the man of her dreams. The show will also stream on Peacock one day after the NBC telecast.

5 things to know about The Courtship

The upcoming show's press release reads:

"A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love."

But there are a few things about The Courtship that an ardent fan of the dating show should know such as:

1. It was formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance. The show borrowed a part of its name from author Jane Austen's Regency era novel, Pride and Prejudice.

2. The show was initially supposed to be released on Peacock, but the unscripted version will now air on NBC after being renamed The Courtship.

3. Filming of the dating show took place in the north of England, reportedly near York, over the past summer and fall.

4. Endemol Shine North America produced and developed the original format in association with its Banijay-owned British sister company, Shine TV. Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Susy Price and Andy Cadman are the executive producers of the show.

5. A trailer and images of the reality dating show are yet to be released.

Jane Austen’s work especially, Pride and Prejudice, has been adapted in several ways over decades, including Bridget Jones’s Diary, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and the 2005 movie Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as the lead.

Drawing its inspiration from the novel, The Courtship, premiering on March 6, 2022 on NBC, will definitely transport its viewers to the Regency era.

