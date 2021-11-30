Who is Keira Knightley's husband, James Righton? Actress and family in home quarantine after contracting COVID

In a recent interview with The Telegraph U.K., actress Keira Knightley revealed that she and her family have contracted COVID and quarantined together. Keira and her family are currently residing at their Canonbury, Islington home. She told Francesca Babb of The Telegraph,

“It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…”

She added that her daughters, six-year-old Edie and two-year-old Delilah, are better than her, despite the actress having previously acquired double vaccine doses. Meanwhile, her husband, James Righton, is asymptomatic.

Keira Knightley said,

“(James is) being very smug about it – he is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not.”

What is known about Keira Knightley’s husband, James Righton?

Keira Knightley and James Righton (Image via David M. Benett/ Getty Images)

James Righton is a British musician and composer. After being together with Keira Knightley since 2011, the couple tied the knot in May 2013. They reportedly live in their North London estate.

Righton was born in Stratford-upon-Avon, U.K., on August 25, 1983. The 38-year-old reportedly started his career right after graduating from high school and gave music lessons. In 2005, along with Simon Taylor-Davis and Jamie Reynolds, James Righton formed their band Klaxons (Not Centaurs). Righton was a member of the band as a keyboardist.

Klaxons have had three albums: Myths of the Near Future (2007), Surfing the Void (2010), and Love Frequency (2014). Since their debut, the band received much success, especially from 2007, when they released their first album. Righton, along with the other members, disbanded in 2014.

James Righton has since then forayed into composing music for films as well as delving into music production. He has worked with films like a short named First Song in 2012, followed by the music video of Simon Amstell & Shock Machine: Something More in 2016. Two years later, Righton worked on composing the soundtrack of Simon Amstell’s Benjamin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Stratford-upon-Avon native also worked with Amstell again in 2019, when the former scored the Netflix stand-up special Set Free. In 2021, James was announced to collaborate with the iconic band ABBA on their ABBA voyage concert shows in London.

Edited by R. Elahi