NBC shows that are returning from mid-season break in January 2022

With most television series on a mid-season break, fans are eagerly awaiting the January return for a number of NBC shows. Several popular shows are left in limbo with exciting cliffhangers. Fortunately, this eagerness will soon come to an end as the New Year is just around the corner.

NBC has some of the most popular shows on air presently. Here are five of NBC's most anticipated shows that are set to resume in 2022.

Top 5 shows from NBC that are about to resume from a mid-season break

5) The Blacklist (Season 9)

The Blacklist is one of the most widely acclaimed long-running NBC shows. The popular crime-drama that follows the adventures of Raymond Reddington (James Spader) is in the midst of one of its most intense seasons.

The mid-season finale episode, "Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.", aired on December 9, 2021. The episode depicted the death of Dr. Roberta Sand while the gunman remained uncaptured.

Most likely, the episode will feature Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), who hasn't been seen since her supposed death in Season 8. The episode may also dive into Red and Dembe's complex history, something which has piqued fans' curiosity for quite a while.

The show is set to return on January 6, 2021.

4) Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 23)

The long-running American crime-drama is set to return after its mid-season break in January.The closing episode of 2021 was titled "People vs Richard Wheatley" and featured a crossover with Organized Crime.

The widely acclaimed crossover saw a full-fledged trial of Richard Wheatley. This format was an instant hit, but it is not likely to return in the upcoming episode. Instead, fans will see something really different when the show returns; a Christmas episode.

The next episode is set to air on January 6, 2021 and is titled "Silent Night, Hateful Night." It will depict the unfolding of hate crimes on Christmas Eve.

3) Chicago Fire (Season 10)

A part of the fabled 'Chicago One' series, Chicago Fire kept the audience on the edge of their seats with the last episode of 2021, "Winterfest". As hinted by the creators, the show will pick up right after the drama in episode 9, when it returns in January.

The ninth episode had an action-packed plotline with different departments rushing to serve the holiday-bound public. However, viewers were most shocked by Stella Kidd's return at the end of the episode.

The tenth episode is likely to feature Stella, and can even be based around her and Severside. Stella Kidd's return is the main thing fans are awaiting with the new episode on the way.

The NBC show is set to air on January 5, 2022 after a break of approximately one month.

2) Chicago P.D (Season 9)

The ninth season of NBC's Chicago P.D was by far one of its best ones. The final episode felt more like a season finale than a mid-season finale. The latest episode, titled "A Way Out", saw Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) get his hands dirty and end the long-running saga of Roy Walton's murder.

The episode featured Halstead and Voight's attempts to get around Agent North closing in on their trails. Ultimately, Halstead decides to blackmail North using his own ways and wraps up the case. He goes on to propose to Upton, and the episode ends with Halstead and Upton getting married.

It will be interesting to see where the show will go from here on since the on-going story was wrapped up. It returns on January 5, 2022.

1) New Amsterdam (Season 4)

The show that went through the biggest change in its mid-season finale has also been off air for the longest time. Coming back over two months later, New Amsterdam is set to follow the story of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) after he moves to London.

NBC's medical drama will go on to a whole different track as the previous episode saw Dr. Goodwin and Dr. Sharpe depart for London. The new episode will follow their lives in London and focus heavily on their personal life, much to the appeasement of fans.

