'New Amsterdam' fall finale: How are the fans reacting on the big change? 

With New Amsterdam reaching its fall finale, it is that time of year where the drama peaks. But this year and season, this is completely different. The change that is about to happen to the show will change the dynamic to an extent way greater than this show, or most shows ever had, the protagonist leaving.

Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is leaving the show for good. The protagonist's character arc has been building up to this for some time now. He and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are set to leave for London in the tenth episode of this season that is set to air on November 22, 2021.

Fans of the show have enjoyed the drama and the character developments for almost four whole seasons now, and Dr. Max Goodwin and Dr. Helen Sharp are undoubtedly fan-favorites. This was very evident in the warm response their new relationship got at the start of the season.

Namhla @Namza43181323 #NewAmsterdam Ry ry right on time with the promotion of tonight episode #sharpwin Ry ry right on time with the promotion of tonight episode #sharpwin #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/LijaWkbERv

'New Amsterdam' fans react to farewell day

The New Amsterdam hospital will not be the same without its favorite doctor Max. Although there is still one episode, and as the synopsis states one last case too, the fans cannot seem to digest the fact that Helen and Max are leaving.

Here's a look at how the fans are reacting.

𝓬𝓵𝓪𝓻𝓪 @marvellatic

I know already it's going to be an emotional one and that Freema & Ryan will blow our minds!

#NewAmsterdam Happy mid-season finale & #sharpwin day! 🥰I know already it's going to be an emotional one and that Freema & Ryan will blow our minds! Happy mid-season finale & #sharpwin day! 🥰I know already it's going to be an emotional one and that Freema & Ryan will blow our minds!#NewAmsterdam https://t.co/FBPKKPQH9d

carol @idyllicsbloom tomorrow is a new episode of #NewAmsterdam and i don’t think i’m mentally prepared for it tomorrow is a new episode of #NewAmsterdam and i don’t think i’m mentally prepared for it https://t.co/Uqod2uNsax

zandi @zandymyeni70

#Sharpwin

#NewAmsterdam I’m already emotional and we haven’t even seen the mid season finally yet I’m already emotional and we haven’t even seen the mid season finally yet#Sharpwin #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/rxFCZUEG5M

carol @idyllicsbloom no because sharpwin, leyren and floyd x lyn drama?!?!?!? this episode about to slaughter all of us in 45 minutes #NewAmsterdam no because sharpwin, leyren and floyd x lyn drama?!?!?!? this episode about to slaughter all of us in 45 minutes #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/WIagDir3lF

"Sharpwin Day" celebrations underway

It seems fans of New Amsterdam have titled Max and Helen's last day as "Sharpwin Day". The episode, which will see the two most important characters depart, is being celebrated as the show gives a beautiful ending to Max's story as he moves to London with the love of his life.

luana @amerishland Happy #sharpwin day! The way these two are all that matters to me. Like, they could literally stay in LND indefinitely and I wouldn't mind at all. In fact, they could go anywhere and I would follow them, as long as they are together. #NewAmsterdam Happy #sharpwin day! The way these two are all that matters to me. Like, they could literally stay in LND indefinitely and I wouldn't mind at all. In fact, they could go anywhere and I would follow them, as long as they are together. #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/AZs7o29S9q

There also seems to be a lot of hatred directed at what we can call this season's antagonist, Veronica Fuentes. The fans of New Amsterdam have time and again shown their displeasure at the character, and for good reason. With Max leaving and a major part of the blame on her, fans seem to be absolutely done with the character.

Anthony KT @AnthonyKT1983 I never thought I could hate a character as much as I hate Dr. Veronica Fuentes #NewAmsterdam I never thought I could hate a character as much as I hate Dr. Veronica Fuentes #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/kYScwddo39

Fans are sure eager to see the show one last time before Max and Helen leave. The show is scheduled to air at 10 PM ET on NBC.

