'New Amsterdam' fall finale: How are the fans reacting on the big change? 

With New Amsterdam reaching its fall finale, it is that time of year where the drama peaks. But this year and season, this is completely different. The change that is about to happen to the show will change the dynamic to an extent way greater than this show, or most shows ever had, the protagonist leaving.
Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is leaving the show for good. The protagonist's character arc has been building up to this for some time now. He and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are set to leave for London in the tenth episode of this season that is set to air on November 22, 2021.
Fans of the show have enjoyed the drama and the character developments for almost four whole seasons now, and Dr. Max Goodwin and Dr. Helen Sharp are undoubtedly fan-favorites. This was very evident in the warm response their new relationship got at the start of the season.
'New Amsterdam' fans react to farewell day
The New Amsterdam hospital will not be the same without its favorite doctor Max. Although there is still one episode, and as the synopsis states one last case too, the fans cannot seem to digest the fact that Helen and Max are leaving.
Here's a look at how the fans are reacting.
"Sharpwin Day" celebrations underway
It seems fans of New Amsterdam have titled Max and Helen's last day as "Sharpwin Day". The episode, which will see the two most important characters depart, is being celebrated as the show gives a beautiful ending to Max's story as he moves to London with the love of his life.
There also seems to be a lot of hatred directed at what we can call this season's antagonist, Veronica Fuentes. The fans of New Amsterdam have time and again shown their displeasure at the character, and for good reason. With Max leaving and a major part of the blame on her, fans seem to be absolutely done with the character.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Fans are sure eager to see the show one last time before Max and Helen leave. The show is scheduled to air at 10 PM ET on NBC.