'BMF' episode 8: Fans react to a wild finale

BMF just came out with the final episode of its first season. The series has had an immensely positive response since its arrival. It traces the journey of two brothers, Demetrius "Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory (Da'Vinshi), as they rise up the ladder to become drug kingpins in a multi-state drug business.

The series showcased its climax today and the fans who were eagerly waiting for it have a lot to say about it.

B-Mickie's iconic scene catches the eye of BMF fans

Fans have a habit of picking out scenes from their favorite shows that catches their eye. The episode had many iconic moments throughout its runtime. However, the episode's most captivating scenes came in the form of B-Mickie's (played by Myles Truitt) decision to side with the "Family" over his love interest, Kato (Ajiona Alexus).

This particular scene drew a massive emotional response from fans of the show. Reactions flooded all over social media sites like Twitter during and right after the show. Consequently, B-Mickie's character has gained a lot of positive attention.

In the finale, B-Mickie used Kato to set up a trap for Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa). Meech and B-Mickie later took down their unsuspecting arch rival. Subsequently, B-Mickie shot Kato, despite her proving her loyalty and professing her love for him. This was because she had initially betrayed them and worked with Lamar.

What can fans expect in season 2?

The series has received the green light for a second season. Given how it ended, there is a lot of speculation as to where next season will take us. This included a phenomenal plot twist where Detective Bryant (played by Steve Harris) catches B-Mickey and during an interrogation with him, found his gun that he used for a previous murder.

Using that as leverage, Bryant has blackmailed him and perhaps plans to use him as a mule to take down Meech's operation next season. It will also be interesting to see what goes down with Terry after he declared that he won't continue with the family and wants to leave crime for good.

All the questions will be answered in the next season. Until then, fans can do nothing but wait.

