'BMF' season finale: Sleight of hand and twist of fate?

BMF aired its final episode of the brilliant first season and it couldn't have been wrapped better. BMF managed to get the treatment right in every way possible with major twists, plot conclusions, and a cliff-hanger to keep fans gaping until the release of the second season which has already been announced.

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller of an episode, King of Detroit was in every way a visual and story-telling treat for fans. Continuing from an already intense episode that saw deaths and betrayals, the protagonists Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory (Da’Vinchi) clash with their blood rival one final time.

It was no surprise that the final episode of this crime-drama would be something special filled with twists and turns. This episode perhaps exceeded the expectations of fans in every way.

'BMF' Season 1 Episode 8 recap

The final episode of the first season of BMF ties the loose threads created by the show over the last seven episodes, but also opens new ones.

The episode of BMF opens with Kato (Ajiona Alexus) meeting with Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) to give him intel on Meech. She tries to convince Lamar that she is working for him and getting intel on the brothers acting as a "honeypot" for B-Mickie (Myles Truitt). However, in the distance viewers can see B-Mickie, indicating a set up for Lamar.

B-Mickie's attempt to follow Lamar is interrupted as he is arrested. Meech and Terry were also picked up by the task force. Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) was there to oversee the arrests. However, it was short lived as all of them had to be let go due to lack of evidence.

In the lock-up, Terry pointed out that everything that had gone wrong with their plans somehow involved Kato, who had also admitted to being loyal to Lamar in the past. Meech, upon questioning her, found out her father was part of the same group as Lamar.

Meech had found Lamar's location, who was getting his bullet wound stitched at a funeral home, but he had escaped by the time they reached.

Two diverging paths begin here, as Terry, with help from Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby), understands and looks to invest in a legal business. Terry, after all the events that have been going on, decided to move away from a life of crime. Meanwhile, Meech and B-Mickie pondered a new name for the crew, "The Black Mafia Family".

B-Mickie and Meech used Kato to set up Lamar, but Lamar found out about it and held Kato at gunpoint. Meech was unmoved and said he didn't care. B-Mickie who was in love with Kato, pulled his gun at them, saying the family comes first. Meech shot Lamar and watched him die, and Kato successfully set him up.

However, B-Mickie shot her as she couldn't be trusted, saying he loved her as she bled to death.

Beyond the final kill: Where does it lead now?

The most interesting cliffhanger of Episode 8 has to be the final twist where B-Mickie was arrested by Detective Bryant as his murder weapon from a previous case was found. Bryant offered him freedom in exchange for giving up Big Meech. Towards the end of the episode, Terry announced that he was out of the game to Meech.

It will be really interesting to see where the second season takes us from here on.

