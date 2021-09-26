'BMF' full cast list: Meet Lil Meech, Da'Vinchi and others from Starz drama

Trust Starz to create content that is removed from the razzmatazz of mainstream drama. Black Mafia Family or BMF for short, comes close on the heels of The Chi, a widely revered coming-of-age spin-off from the Power franchise.

Directed by Tasha Smith, the gritty show explores the crime-filled lives of the famed Detroit brothers - Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The duo wa responsible for fostering one of America's most prominent drug organizations - Black Mafia Family.

Who plays Big Meech in BMF?

Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., son of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, is playing the 80s kingpin in the show. But it wasn't an easy role to come by. He had to earn it. Talking to Metro Co UK, the actor described how rapper-turned-producer 50 Cent mentored him through and through.

Lil Meech explained:

"50 made sure I was in acting classes so I would learn the foundation of acting before I could just go play my dad. I had to move from Miami to LA and I had to really buckle down. I was going to classes five days a week, sometimes two times a day, for almost two years."

Da'Vinchi plays Terry "Southwest T" Flenory

Tapping in Da'Vinchi to play Big Meech's brother Southwest T was a smart move. Right from the word go, he and Lil Meech got along swimmingly. Speaking to Complex, Da'Vinchi explained why they were able to be on the same page seamlessly.

The actor elaborated:

"We both come from sports backgrounds. We both want this. This story means something to us on a personal level, something to us on a career level, so we really just got together and just knocked it out of the park."

BMF Release Date

BMF is scheduled to premiere on Monday, September 26 on Starz at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

The official synopsis reads:

Also Read

"This series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit."

BMF also stars Ajiona Alexus as Kato, Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight as Monique, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar, Eminem as White Boy Rick, and Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift in key roles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi