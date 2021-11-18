'Jirisan' Episode 8: Is the yoghurt killer who attacked Hyun Jo and Yi Kang a ranger?

Jirisan Episode 8 hinted that the yogurt killer could be close to Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yi Kang (Gianna Jun). When the two worked together, they investigated the deaths that had occurred recently and found a common thread.

They were all incidents that Hyun Jo had foreseen in his visions. When two of these incidents were revealed as homicides, Hyun Jo wondered if all of them were, and he seemed to get closer to the real criminal behind these deaths.

What was the revelation made in the past in 'Jirisan' Episode 8?

The killer that Hyun Jo looked into was also aware of the progress that he had made and wanted him out of the way. When Hyun Jo reached the storage space in Jirisan Episode 8, he was locked inside with three kids.

Hyun Jo was at the storage space because of the posters that were kept inside. He had seen them in his vision before the start of the wildfire. He believed that the posters would lead him to the source of the wildfire and help the rangers in stopping the spread. Instead, he got locked up and almost died along with the three kids in Jirisan Episode 8.

Fortunately, the other rangers reached the storage space in time upon hearing of the kids who were stranded alone in the absence of their mother. Yi Kang and others managed to rescue the children and bring them to safety. However, it became clear to Hyun Jo and Yi Kang that someone intended to stop them from finding out the truth regarding the recent murders.

Da Wan in danger in 'Jirisan' Episode 8

Jirisan Episode 8 presented a shocking possibility. The person who had planned all the murders with the help of an accomplice could be a ranger.

This was indicated when Da Won (Go Min Si) set out to help Yi Kang film certain sections of the national park in order to find out who was leaving her clues regarding the locations of individuals who went missing.

Da Won had just completed switching memory cards on one of the cameras that she had placed when she realized that someone had approached her from behind. She turned around and saw that it was someone she recognized, and the man had a bottle of yogurt in his hand. On his sleeve was a patch that indicated he was a ranger.

The episode did not reveal his face, but it showed an anxious Da Won attempting to divert the ranger's attention. She is now in danger and may end up on the list of dead people who met their fate after spotting a ghost of Hyun Jo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish