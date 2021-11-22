BMF season finale: Is this the end for Flenory "brothers"? What does Season 2 hold?

With the final episode of BMF out and the first season concluded, there's a lot to look forward to and look back on. Like the rest of the show, the finale did not disappoint, with numerous twists, violence, final confrontations, and a cliffhanger setting the tone for the next season.

However, the biggest change next season may be the absence of Terry Flenory (Da'Vinchi) or his apparent nonappearance, as shown at the end of the last episode of BMF Season 1.

Nothing has been said about him leaving the show, but if he does go, it will stifle the operations as he is one of the main protagonists in BMF.

Setting up for BMF Season 2

It is a known fact that BMF has been renewed for a second season and the first season had to set that up well. Crime dramas tend to end seasons on cliffhangers or massive questions, and BMF's final episode did both.

Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) has been constantly on the tail of the Flenory brothers. Even as they got arrested in the last episode (titled "The King of Detroit"), they were let go based on lack of evidence.

At the end of the episode, however, Detective Bryant finally strikes, interrogating B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) and finding his gun in the hidden compartment of his car. The detective now has him on a leash and asks him to help bring Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) down or suffer the consequences.

B-Mickie shot the woman he loved at the end of the last episode, owing to his loyalty to the family. It can be assumed that he will not crack easily. But to what extent can Det Bryant pressurize him, and if successfully done so, what will become of B-Mickie is one of the main questions the next season will answer.

If that happens, B-Mickie turning into a police spy will be a twist beyond anything in the upcoming season.

Diverging paths for the "real" family?

A central plot point for the episode was the simultaneous story of Terry Flenory and his ideas of leaving the world of crime. Unlike Meech, who coined the term "Black Mafia Family" in the latest episode, indicating that things are just getting started, Terry wants to leave this life behind and do something fair and legal, leaving a family legacy behind.

Meech is, of course, distraught upon hearing this and tries to convince his younger brother not to turn his back on the family, but it seems Terry's decision has been made. He turned his back on his brother.

Where the story will go without Terry being part of the bigger picture is a question fans have to ponder on until next season. It is, however, more than likely that Terry will come back, but if so, what will his reasons be? If not, the brothers will be forever walking on different paths.

Season 1 of BMF has left lots of questions, perhaps for fans to sit and wonder about until it's time for BMF Season 2.

