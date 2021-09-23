Sex Education star Asa Butterfield faces off in 1v1 mid against Team Liquid coach Blitz in Dota 2

Asa Butterfield, who stars as Otis in the popular Netflix show Sex Education and is part of Team Liquid, recently faced off in a fun 1v1 mid Dota 2 match against William "Blitz" Lee, who is the coach of the esports organization’s Dota 2 squad.

Asa Butterfield is no stranger to Dota 2 or video games in general. The celebrated British actor of Hugo, Ender’s Game, and The Boy In The Striped Pajamas fame has a nerdy side that is little known to the public eye. Butterfield has been an avid Dota player for quite a long period of time.

Blitz, on the other hand, is a former professional player turned coach who is also considered to be one of the best analysts of the popular online multiplayer game.

The 1v1 mid match started with Blitz and Asa ‘random’-ing their heroes. Blitz got Razor, while Asa got Tusk. Razor is a lane dominating hero through and through. And given the already substantial skill disparity between the two, Blitz played without using the keyboard as a jokingly added stipulation.

Asa Butterfield capitalized on a series of very lucky events to draw first blood on Blitz. However, Blitz came back strong with two back-to-back kills to claim victory over Asa in the 1v1 mid match.

Asa Butterfield’s tryst with Dota 2 prior to joining Team Liquid

Asa Butterfield is a dedicated Dota 2 player, besides being a very successful full-time actor. His PC gaming journey started with Starcraft 2, which is, in a way, a precursor to DotA. He has played in the Reddit Dota 2 League, also known as RD2L. Currently, Asa’s Dotabuff profile says he is a Divine 1 player, which is the second-best rank in Dota 2 right after Immortal.

Asa Butterfield also attended the ESL One Birmingham tournament, where he was eventually invited to be a part of the panel for a brief segment.

To sum it up, Butterfield’s tryst with Dota 2 goes back a long way, and the 24-year-old star has been thoroughly passionate about the game.

Asa joined Team Liquid in October 2020 as a content creator. The supporter pack of Team Liquid in Dota 2 also features a voice line by him.

Without a doubt, Asa Butterfield’s involvement with Team Liquid will pave the way for a much wider audience in the world of Dota 2 and the esports industry in general.

