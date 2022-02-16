The Courtship cast revealed: 16 men to compete for Nicole's attention

Reprising the essence of regality and old-school dating, NBC’s The Courtship is set to premiere on March 6 at 8.00 pm ET/PT. Recently, the network unveiled the 16 modern suitors who will be competing to win over Nicole Remy, the show’s heroine, looking for her love in the Regency era.

The upcoming show has tweaked the concept of finding love by replacing "swipe-right" culture with courtship etiquette of 19th century England. Through a series of events based on valor, strength, and romance, the eligible bachelors will try to win Nicole's affection.

Cast members of NBC’s The Courtship

The Courtship features 16 men who are looking to impress Nicole Remy, a Seattle native tired of modern dating.

Men who are set to woo The Courtship heroine are Daniel Bochicchio of Staten Island, New York; Giuseppe Castronovo of Point Pleasant, New Jersey; Lincoln Chapman of Nashville, Tennessee; Christian Lee Cones of Los Angeles, California; Lewis Echavarria of Miami, Florida; Jaquan Holland of Los Angeles, California; Daniel "Dan" Hunter of Los Angeles, California; Derek Kesseler of Vancouver, British Colombia; Danny Kim of Seoul, South Korea; Alex "Achilles" King of San Diego, California; Chandler "Chan" Luxe of West Hollywood, California; Charlie Mumbray of Kent, England; Peter Saffa of Defiance, Missouri; Nate Shanklin of Sacramento, California; and Caleb Ward of Hampton, Virginia.

Moreover, it’s going to be a tough battle in the Regency era for these gentlemen as they all will be fighting for one girl. They will also be required to dazzle and impress Nicole’s courtiers which include her father Claude, her mother Claire, her sister Danie, and her best friend Tessa.

Filmed in a castle nestled in the countryside, everything in the trailer looks regal and stunning. With beautiful backdrops, viewers are about to see Nicole interacting with all 16 suitors and getting to know them personally on boats, in gardens, and during several other activities like painting, dancing, and fencing.

However, a farewell ball every week will denote the suitors’ fate, as some will have to leave the castle. Rick Edwards, the writer and broadcaster of the show, will advise and guide the men.

