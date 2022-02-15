Will season 2 of Bridgerton have the same cast? New actors, trailer, release date, and more about Netflix series

The makers of Netflix's renowned period drama Bridgerton are already working on the second installment, which will center on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

In season 1, the show did a wonderful job of expressing genuine affection between its two stars, the Duke of Hastings and Daphne. So, of course, the burning question is whether there will be more, and if so, what will the next chapter be like. Here’s everything we know about season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2: Release date and trailer

In the manner of one of Lady Whistledown's famed gossip pamphlets, Netflix formally revealed plans for a second chapter on January 21, 2021.

Netflix and Shondaland teamed up to disclose the season 2 premiere date on the one-year anniversary of the show's debut. On March 25, 2022, Bridgerton will be returning with its second season.

There's a lot going on in the first official teaser trailer for season 2 of Bridgerton, but the main theme for the season is clear: Lady Whistledown will cause a massive love triangle and more calculated drama.

Will season 2 of Bridgerton have the same cast as season 1?

Regé-Jean Page, who wowed audiences as the Duke of Hastings aka Simon Bassett, will not return for season 2.

Page also tweeted about his departure from the show.

"Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing."

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will star as the lead couple Anthony and Kate in the new season. The second season will reunite original cast members Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Nicola Coughlan , Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and many more.

Season 2 will see the arrival of newer actors. Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate's younger sister. Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate's mother.

Calam Lynch will play Theo Sharpe. Rupert Young will play Jack, the newest member of the town with a connection to all the families.

What to expect from Bridgerton season 2?

Anthony's search for love will be the focus of season 2. Anthony, who has been spurned by his former sweetheart and opera singer Siena, believes that he should marry for duty rather than love, and refuses to marry someone he truly loves.

As per the second installment of the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, he chooses Edwina Sharma as his wife, but Kate Sharma intervenes to save her younger sister from marrying London's most infamous bachelor. Unfortunately, Kate quickly understands that her own heart may be in jeopardy.

Bridgerton returns with its second season on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

