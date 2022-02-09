'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 new cast list: Stephen Graham, Amber Anderson, and others star in final showdown

Our favorite British gangster series, Peaky Blinders, is almost back on the air. After a long hiatus, it is set to return for its sixth and final season later this February.

Peaky Blinders is a period drama created by screenwriter Steven Knight about a criminal gang in Birmingham in the early twentieth century and the Shelbys, a working-class family at its heart.

The show's writers have been hinting at the Hollywood giants pressing for roles in the Birmingham-based gangster drama since it debuted on Netflix in the United States.

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 new cast

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham, who previously worked with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight on the Tom Hardy-starring drama Taboo and A Christmas Carol, is the most well-known of the newcomers.

Graham's long-awaited presence was jeopardized when Season 6 was interrupted by COVID, but rescheduling allowed him to film sequences in May 2021, when he was photographed at Bramley Moore pier in Liverpool.

While the specifics of Graham's character are still unknown, Knight informed the Belfast Telegraph that he can be expected to play a specific Scouse character in the story.

Amber Anderson

Amber Anderson, who starred in Emma and Black Mirror, plays an unnamed character who appears to be a true historical figure in six trailers' series. Oswald Mosley's second wife, Diana Mitford, is a fascist politician.

Diana, along with her five sisters – Nancy, Pam, Unity, Decca, and Deb – were well-known Nazi sympathizers.

As per the show's director Anthony Byrne, she is set to play a "very dark" female character who "definitely gives Tommy a run for his money" and "has a similar mindset" as her husband, Mosley.

Conrad Khan

Conrad Khan was nominated for a BAFTA for his work as Tyler, a teenage kid nurtured by a drug trafficking gang in the 2019 feature film County Lines. The film received critical acclaim.

In 2021, he starred in the second series of Baptiste, a spin-off of The Missing, a Euro-crime thriller. Based on his officially released Peaky Blinders photo, Khan will portray a working-class guy.

James Frecheville

James Frecheville debuted as young Joshua Cody in the critically acclaimed 2010 crime drama Animal Kingdom. He is now seen as communist Christian Talbot in BBC One's The Pursuit of Love.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has had roles in the Transparent and New Girl films and starred alongside Hugo Weaving in the feature film Black '47. His position in the sixth season of Peaky Blinders is still unknown.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Srijan Sen