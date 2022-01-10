Who is Marlena Wesh from ‘The Bachelor’? Former Olympian once donned blonde Mohawk

Marlena Wesh is one of the suitresses from The Bachelor Season 26 which is led by the hunk Clayton Echard. Wesh is a 30-year-old realtor from Gainesville, Florida who has previously represented Haiti at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The beautiful sprinter has the chance to win Echard’s heart as the two have sports in common. For those unaware, Echard was a former football player.

According to her Instagram posts, Wesh is quite passionate about her hair. One of her self-introductory Bachelor Nation posts reads:

“First female Olympian. First female with locs."

Quite creative, she likes to experiment different looks with her beautiful curly hair. In her bio on the ABC website, it was mentioned that Wesh even sported a blonde mohawk when she was in high school.

Marlene Wesh loves traveling

Although she is a busy working woman, Wesh loves to travel, especially on solo trips. Apparently, she has been to 33 countries, traveling to about half of them completely by herself. The Bachelor contestant has her own real estate company and is the proud owner of several properties.

While the athlete does love adventure, her bio clearly stated that she does not like bungee jumping. Furthermore, she is looking for a compatible partner to fall in love with and eventually settle down with.

‘The Bachelor’ Episode 2 air date

The second episode of The Bachelor Season 26 will air on ABC on Monday, January 10, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The remaining 22 suitresses will go on their first group date with Echard with one of the lucky girls getting to enjoy a one-on-one date with him later.

The upcoming episode will also be graced by the presence of three celebrity guests. The synopsis mentioned their names and the reason they’ll appear on The Bachelor below:

“On the season’s first group date, celebrity guest Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party, but when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids, the others have strong feelings to share.”

It further added:

“Later, one lucky lady flies high with Clayton on the first one-on-one date featuring a surprise musical performance by Amanda Jordan; and Ziwe stops by the second group date to help Clayton spot potential red flags among his bachelorettes.”

The three guests will help Echard in finding his true love. Meanwhile, the suitresses to appear in episode 2 include Wesh, Tessa, Teddi, Melina, Rachel, Susie, Sierra, Shanae, Sarah, Serene, Cassidy, Mara, Eliza, Lyndsey W., Kira, Elizabeth, Kate, Ency, Genevieve, Jill, Gabby, and Hunter.

