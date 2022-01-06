When will ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 2 air? Release date, celebrity guests and more

The Bachelor Season 26 recently premiered its first episode with Clayton Echard in the lead. A total of 31 suitresses participated in the dating series and now only 22 women remain.

In the premiere episode, suitresses Salley and Claire left the show before the rose ceremony, while Echard sent four ladies home at the end.

Episode 2 of The Bachelor will see this season’s first group and one-on-one dates. It will premiere next Monday, January 10, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers can also stream the episode over at Hulu on-demand.

Hilary Duff is the celebrity guest

The first episode of The Bachelor Season 26 will welcome some celebrity guests. At the top of the list is singer and actress Hilary Duff. She will appear during the ladies’ group date with Echard.

Duff will assign a task to the suitresses, which is to throw a big Beverly Hills birthday party. But of course, it will not be “drama-less”. One of the suitresses will be seen more interested in spending time with Echard than planning a party.

On a one-on-one date, one lucky suitress will get a chance to spend alone time with Echard. Their evening will be made by country singer Amanda Jordan who will give a surprise performance for the couple.

Lastly, comedian Ziwe will help the show’s lead in his second group date to find any red flags among the women.

Clayton Echard takes back rose in ‘The Bachelor’ episode 2

In one of the early trailers, Echard was seen asking The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer whether he can take back a rose or not.

According to Bachelor Nation source Reality Steve, the moment will be shown in the second episode.

Apparently, Cassidy will receive the group date rose from Echard, but someone will inform him that she has been talking to some other guy. According to Steve’s report, she was flirting with a guy during her quarantine period before started filming The Bachelor.

After learning the truth, Echard will take back the rose and will reportedly send Cassidy home. The official synopsis of The Bachelor episode 2 mentioned that drama will unfold.

It reads:

“After the dates have all ended, a major storm brews heading into the cocktail party when a shocking secret about a woman who already has a rose is revealed. Will Clayton be forced to do something that no other Bachelor has ever done before?”

Meanwhile, the 22 suitresses who will be seen in episode 2 include Jill, Sierra, Shanae, Gabby, Kira, Mara, Marlena, Rachel, Ency, Teddi, Hunter, Susie, Tessa, Eliza, Serene, Elizabeth, Kate, Sarah, Cassidy, Lindsey W., Melina and Genevieve.

