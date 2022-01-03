Who is Serene Brook Russell from ‘The Bachelor’? Elementary teacher was once a sorority girl

Serene Brook Russell is a suitress from The Bachelor Season 26 that is all set to premiere this Monday. This time, 31 gorgeous ladies will arrive on the dating series to find their soulmate in Clayton Echard.

Russell will be a tough contender as she comes with multiple qualities. The 26-year-old Oklahoma City native’s Instagram profile mentions that she was once a sorority girl. Russell studied at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO), which is among the best sororities in the state.

During her time at the university, she once turned news anchor. Her Instagram profile also says that Russell has been modeling since 2014, which is also the year when she was the ring girl for a fight.

While her social media profile mentions her as a professional model with the Tabb Agency, her ABC’s bio states that she is an elementary school teacher. Clearly, she wears many hats and thus, looks like a potential suitress for Echard.

Serene Brook Russell is a cat parent

Russell’s bio on ABC mentioned a few fun facts about The Bachelor contestant. It read that she loves musical theater, guinea pigs freak her out and she’s the cat parent of Leonardo DiCATprio.

Russell likes to go on adventures and spend time with her family. She is a girl who believes in commitment and hopes the same from her future life partner. The Bachelor contestant is described as a woman with a strong passion and a robust spirit.

Her bio mentioned what she’s looking for in a relationship and what kind of man she wants in her life. It reads:

“Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He’s open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable, and ready to have a big family. Serene has a huge heart and a lot of love to give, so we can’t wait to see if she finds our Bachelor a worthy recipient."

Russell might be in ‘The Bachelor’ final four

Bachelor Nation’s know-it-all source Reality Steve has speculated that Russell will be among the final four suitresses on The Bachelor Season 26. The other three ladies include Rachel Recchia, Susie Evans and Gabby Windey.

RealitySteve @RealitySteve (BACHELOR SPOILER): Here are your final 4 for Clayton’s season. Susie’s hometown filmed yesterday. Not confirmed on the remaining order, but guess is Rachel tomorrow in Orlando (she doesn’t live Chicago anymore), Serene on Saturday in Oklahoma City, & Gabby on Monday in Denver. (BACHELOR SPOILER): Here are your final 4 for Clayton’s season. Susie’s hometown filmed yesterday. Not confirmed on the remaining order, but guess is Rachel tomorrow in Orlando (she doesn’t live Chicago anymore), Serene on Saturday in Oklahoma City, & Gabby on Monday in Denver. https://t.co/JaMTqE7vBg

RealitySteve @RealitySteve (SPOILER): Clayton and Serene Russell on a 1-on-1 date today in Vienna, Austria at Hofburg Palace. Serene was the woman who had the 1-on-1 in Houston at the Galveston Pleasure Pier (pic added).



All indications are that Serene will make final 4 and get a hometown date. (SPOILER): Clayton and Serene Russell on a 1-on-1 date today in Vienna, Austria at Hofburg Palace. Serene was the woman who had the 1-on-1 in Houston at the Galveston Pleasure Pier (pic added). All indications are that Serene will make final 4 and get a hometown date. https://t.co/Rpf08Zdbzv

However, Reality Steve later mentioned in his blog post that Russell might not be in Echard’s final three. Only time will tell whether his speculation is right.

In addition to the final four contestants, the remaining The Bachelor suitresses include Samantha, Hunter, Teddi, Kira, Marlena, Mara, Lindsey W., Genevieve, Daria, Ency, Shanae, Claire, Salley, Lindsay D., Hailey, Sarah, Cassidy, Rianna, Tessa, Eliza, Jane, Elizabeth, Kate, Ivana, Melina, Jill, and Sierra.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of The Bachelor will premiere on ABC on Monday, January 3, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Prem Deshpande