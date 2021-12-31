Who is Rachel Recchia from ‘The Bachelor’? Flight Instructor is rumored to be in Clayton Echard’s final four list 

The Bachelor Season 26 is set to premiere in January with Clayton Echard in the lead. He will welcome 31 suitresses to the show and one of the potential candidates is Rachel Recchia.

Apparently, the names of Echard’s final four suitresses have already started making the rounds on social media. And Recchia is one of the rumored finalists who was also seen in the trailer of The Bachelor.

As per reports, the other three contestants are Susie Evans, Gabby Windey and Genevieve Parisi. Who will get the final rose? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at Recchia’s bio.

Recchia is a commercial pilot

Hailing from Clermont, Florida, the 25-year-old Recchia is a flight instructor and commercial pilot. Her job demands traveling, and so she would be expecting her life partner to travel along with her.

The self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic” is hoping for an insane love story. Her bio on ABC’s site reads:

“Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family, and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.”

The bio also mentioned some fun facts about The Bachelor contestant. It stated that Recchia would like to read the Harry Potter books to her future kids. She can apparently eat Flaming Hot Cheetos every day and she has once “organized a flash mob in high school.”

All about ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26

Prior to The Bachelor Season 26, Echard was first introduced in Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette, where he was one of the suitors.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 26 reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

The suitresses of the dating series include Gabby, Salley, Kate, Tessa, Mara, Elizabeth, Hailey, Jane, Rachel, Cassidy, Samantha, Susie, Daria, Ency, Sarah, Sierra, Shanae, Eliza, Claire, Jill, Lindsay D., Hunter, Ivana, Lindsey W., Rianna, Marlena, Teddi, Genevieve, Melina, Serene and Kira.

