Who is Lindsay Dobbs from ‘The Bachelor’? Single mother was once crowned Miss Teen America

Lindsay Dobbs is the contestant on The Bachelor Season 26 which will be led by Clayton Echard. Along with 30 suitresses, Dobbs will try to win Echard’s heart and figure out whether he is the one or not.

The 27-year-old neonatalnurse from Jacksonville, Florida is a single mother to two-year-old daughter Kollier Rae. In the past, she has participated in several beauty pageant competitions and even won Miss Teen America at the age of 17.

After she became a mother, Dobbs took a break from her beauty queen dreams. Meanwhile, she is working as a NICU nurse who once went to Eastern Province, Rwanda, on a medical program to provide care for children.

Lindsay Dobbs used to be a cheerleader

Going by her Instagram, Dobbs also has experience in cheerleading. Several pictures of her and her squad can be seen on her profile posing in routines for the camera.

As she has a daughter, Dobbs took time to finally open her heart to find a partner. Her bio on ABC stated that The Bachelor suitress has to be selective and think about her child’s comfort before falling in love.

The bio further reads:

“Lindsay is looking for a man whom she can trust unconditionally. She wants someone who will give her as much respect as she gives them and bonus points for a man who can keep up with her on the dance floor. Lindsay is ready to find love and start a family, so she’s hoping by taking this huge step and opening her heart back up to Clayton, their love story can begin.”

Hallmark Christmas films are her favorite, proving that she loves romance. Her other two favorite things are Taco Bell and “napping in hammocks.”

‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premieres on January 3

A total of 31 suitresses will participate on The Bachelor Season 26, including Salley, Teddi, Gabby, Kira, Mara, Lindsey W., Daria, Ency, Shanae, Claire, Jill, Susie, Sierra, Hailey, Samantha, Lindsay D., Hunter, Ivana, Marlena, Rachel, Genevieve, Sarah, Cassidy, Rianna, Serene, Tessa, Eliza, Jane, Elizabeth, Kate, and Melina.

According to reports, Salley Carson will be seen leaving The Bachelor mansion on the first day itself. Rumors are rife that the suitress broke her engagement just before entering the show and thus received flak from Bachelor Nation fans.

Apparently, Echard will try to convince her to stay, but she will reject his rose. It will be something that’ll happen for the first time in the history of The Bachelor.

The dating series will premiere Monday, January 3 on ABC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

