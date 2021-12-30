Who is Jill Chin from ‘The Bachelor’? Architectural historian used to be obsessed with ‘Twilight’

The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to premiere in January on ABC and this time, the leading man is Clayton Echard. To impress him, Jill Chin will be one of the 31 suitresses to be welcomed onto the show.

Hailing from the town of Scituate in Rhode Island, the 26-year-old contestant is an Architectural Historian. With an interesting profession, some fun facts mentioned on her bio on ABC’s site makes Chin a potential suitress.

It read that she used to be obsessed with Twilight when she was a teenager. It's not yet clear whether she’s talking about the book or the film franchise starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. But it clearly shows that Chin is a staunch believer in romance. Other facts about the historian are:

“Jill knows how to identify baby pine trees as male or female. [And] Petting a wombat is at the top of Jill’s bucket list.”

Jill Chin likes to walk around cemeteries

The Bachelor suitress is adventurous and loves to party with her friends. She is outgoing, a fitness enthusiast and one of her favorite things to do is walking around her local cemeteries.

After being the only single one in her friend circle, Chin has now decided to find her dream man and settle down. However, she has a list of qualities that she expects to find in The Bachelor Echard.

Chin wants her man to be emotionally mature, have a kind heart, can make her laugh, and should also be capable of having deep conversations.

Her bio further reads:

“Physically, she says she is looking for a big, tall, hunk of a man that she can “climb like a tree.”

While Echard has shown emotional qualities on his journey on The Bachelorette, he definitely has the physical factors that Chin desires.

When will ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere?

Echard’s The Bachelor will air its first episode on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer will host this season, which includes 31 suitresses. Their names are Lindsay D., Hailey, Ency, Samantha, Sarah, Elizabeth, Kate, Kira, Mara, Jane, Lindsey W., Sierra, Susie, Daria, Shanae, Claire, Jill, Hunter, Salley, Gabby, Ivana, Marlena, Rachel, Cassidy, Melina, Tessa, Eliza, Teddi, Rianna, Serene, and Genevieve.

Also Read Article Continues below

The gorgeous ladies will make grand entrances on the day of the premiere, sure to lead to a whole lot of drama.

Edited by Atul S