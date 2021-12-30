Who is Kira Mengistu from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet the physician with hieroglyphic writing skills

The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard is all set to welcome super intellectual physician Kira Mengistu in season 26. Hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the 32-year-old suitress is ambitious and accomplished.

Mengistu holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, as well as an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania and a medical degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. The talented contestant has been achieving milestones since childhood. As a child, she taught herself hieroglyphic writing, as per her ABC’s bio.

To those unaware, hieroglyphics were the formal writing system in Ancient Egypt to write the Egyptian language. In this style, characters are carved in the form of pictures.

She is currently working as a physician at Penn Medicine, where she provides care to COVID-19 patients and handles multiple critical cases.

Kira Mengistu is also a student pilot

Mengistu likes to learn new things and currently she is learning to fly a jet. According to her Instagram, her profile reads that she is a student pilot.

Meanwhile, ABC’s bio mentioned that Mengistu wants a mature man in her life. It reads:

“Kira is looking for a mature man who will excite and inspire her. He should be social, always up for trying new things and appreciate the corny things in life.”

Mengistu loves animals; she has two cats named Oksana and Olga. The Bachelor suitress also likes nachos and french fries.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere

The Bachelor Season 26 will premiere on ABC at 8.00 pm ET on Monday, January 2, 2022. It will be Echard’s second venture with the network after featuring in Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer will host The Bachelor this season. Its official synopsis reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

The synopsis further mentioned:

“New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

The suitresses of The Bachelor Season 26 include Susie, Hailey, Samantha, Gabby, Elizabeth, Kate, Kira, Mara, Lindsey W., Sierra, Daria, Ency, Shanae, Claire, Jill, Lindsay D., Hunter, Ivana, Marlena, Rachel, Salley, Jane, Sarah, Cassidy, Rianna, Serene, Tessa, Eliza, Teddi, Genevieve and Melina.

Edited by Danyal Arabi