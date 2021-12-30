Who is Kate Gallivan from ‘The Bachelor’? Realtor once went on a date with Harry Styles

With Clayton Echard in the lead, The Bachelor Season 26 will premiere soon with 31 suitresses. One of them is Kate Gallivan, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California.

The 32-year-old has a glamorous lifestyle, as per her bio on ABC’s site. It mentioned some fun facts about Gallivan, making her one of the most interesting candidates on The Bachelor.

Her bio read that she went on a date with popstar Harry Styles and if anyone wants the deets, Gallivan won’t shy away from talking about it or hiding any details.

Other facts about the realtor include:

“Kate’s moon/rising sign is Leo, which she says speaks for itself. Kate is a Mario Kart aficionado.”

Kate Gallivan has a ‘Selling Sunset’ connection

If fans have watched Netflix’s hit series Selling Sunset, then they must know The Oppenheim Group. The real estate agents on the show work for this top Los Angeles firm.

Going by Gallivan’s Instagram, she also works for The Oppenheim Group. In July, she posted on her social media profile that she's the newest agent of the real estate company.

As per her bio on the network’s website, Gallivan is also a socialite who stays in a luxury home in the Hollywood Hills. She has a good job and house, but she needs to share her happiness with a special someone. Hopefully, she finds it on The Bachelor.

Her bio includes some interesting facts about the qualities Gallivan wants in her life partner.

“She is looking for a nice, motivated, mature man with a bit of a flashy side. He should love a good thrill because Kate’s idea of a romantic date is skydiving. She is over dating Hollywood party boys and ready to finally open her heart to someone ready for something real and hopes to walk away from this experience with a ring on her finger.”

All about ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26

Hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor Season 26 is Echard’s first solo show. Earlier he was introduced in Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette as one of the suitors.

The official synopsis for The Bachelor reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

The premiere date of the hit dating series is set for Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8z;00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

