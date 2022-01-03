Who is Samantha Jeffries from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet the occupational therapist with 12 times skydiving experience

The premiere of The Bachelor Season 26 is just a day away. All set to impress this season’s lead Clayton Echard, Samantha Jeffries is one of 31 suitresses to arrive on the show.

The 26-year-old contestant lives in San Diego, California. Going by her Instagram profile, she is a registered and licensed doctor of occupational therapy, certified educator of infant massage, and licensed social worker.

With beauty and brains, Jeffries is also adventurous and fun. Her ABC bio mentioned that The Bachelor suitress has had 12 skydiving experiences.

Also, she is an occasional blackjack player and wishes to own a dog sanctuary one day. For now, Jeffries is has a golden retriever named Millie.

Samantha Jeffries wants a man who can clean

According to the bio, Jeffries is said to be career-driven but her top priority at the moment is to start a family.

Her dream man should be able to clean up after himself. The bio further reads:

“Samantha’s dream man is gregarious, loyal and supportive. Samantha is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line for the pursuit of love.”

Jeffries has a positive attitude and loves attending EDM festivals, brunches, and snuggling with Millie.

When will ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 air?

Jeffries will arrive in a limo like the other suitresses, including: Lindsay D., Hunter, Teddi, Gabby, Kira, Mara, Lindsey W., Marlena, Rachel, Genevieve, Daria, Ency, Shanae, Claire, Jill, Susie, Sierra, Salley, Hailey, Ivana, Sarah, Cassidy, Rianna, Tessa, Eliza, Jane, Serene, Elizabeth, Kate, and Melina.

The official synopsis of this season’s The Bachelor reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to premiere Monday, January 3, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

It will be Echard’s second collaboration with the network since he was first introduced in Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor Season 26 will be hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer.

