When will The Bachelor Episode 4 air? Release date, what to expect and more

The Bachelor Season 26 is getting more dramatic with every episode, and the synopsis of Episode 4 indicates a significant confrontation.

Clayton Echard will be seen confronting Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan to settle things between the two suitresses. However, the “Shrimp-gate” drama will turn nasty, resulting in the cancellation of the cocktail party.

As this will upset fellow contestants, they might plot against Ankney’s exit from the show. Will the rivalry between the two participants end or lead to elimination? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at Episode 4’s release date.

The Bachelor Episode 4 airs on Monday

The fourth episode is set to air on January 31, Monday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers can also stream on Hulu on-demand.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Cast members jet off on a journey around the globe

The Bachelor Episode 4 will not be set in Los Angeles at the mansion. The suitresses will jet off to international destinations to find love with Echard. Their first stop will be Houston, Texas.

His one-on-one date will be with Rachel Recchia and they will be seen enjoying a Texas-style family barbecue along with a surprise musical performance from country band Restless Road. Echard’s best friend will pay him a surprise visit as well.

Furthermore, the ladies’ fate will be decided by a football match. It will be part of Echard's group date and the game is called the Bachelor Bowl football classic. The suitresses will be divided into two teams where winners will get their after-party with Echard, while losers will have to pack their bags for good.

The special guests will be NFL’s Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill, who will mentor the ladies, while host Jesse Palmer will be joined by legendary sports anchor Hannah Storm in the commentary booth.

Pointing to Ankney, the official synopsis indicates a big drama. It reads:

“Nobody is laughing when a controversial woman on the losing team does some party crashing, leading to the most explosive confrontation of the season!”

The Bachelor Episode 4 will be graced by 18 contestants: Serene Russell, Rachel Recchia, Eliza Isichei, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Susie Evans, Gabby Windey, Kira Mengistu, Lyndsey Windham, Mara Agrait, Hunter Haag, Melina Nasab, Marlena Wesh, Elizabeth Corrigan, Shanae Ankney and Sarah Hamrick.

