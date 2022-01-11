“He’s really boring”: ‘The Bachelor’ fans react to Clayton Echard’s on-screen presence in Episode 2

Clayton Echard has been receiving backlash for being the lead of The Bachelor Season 26 since the beginning. His appearance on Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette featured him as a soft-spoken and calm guy.

He has brought the same presence to his own ABC show, and fans have not taken that well. They want him to bring drama, but Echard has been overshadowed by his suitresses so far. In fact, in episode 2, viewers went as far as calling him "boring."

Fans also called out the show’s producers for choosing him as this season’s lead.

Check out fans’ reactions here:

no thank you @westniallviruss clayton is the mayor pete of bachelors, on paper you could understand why they would pick him but in reality hes really boring #TheBachelor clayton is the mayor pete of bachelors, on paper you could understand why they would pick him but in reality hes really boring #TheBachelor

Jessica @jessicagmarie “This is bougie for me” JUST TELL US YOU’RE BORING CLAYTON #TheBachelor “This is bougie for me” JUST TELL US YOU’RE BORING CLAYTON #TheBachelor

Alyssa 🧣 @alyssachuk13 Why does Clayton talk to the women like he’s their football coach? “I like the confidence that I’m seeing…” #TheBachelor Why does Clayton talk to the women like he’s their football coach? “I like the confidence that I’m seeing…” #TheBachelor

Dan Emerson @dscapp ABC got both Hilary Duff AND Ziwe to distract us from how boring Clayton is. #TheBachelor ABC got both Hilary Duff AND Ziwe to distract us from how boring Clayton is. #TheBachelor

C. Money @Lil_Vil Sorry I stopped tweeting bc this season boring as hell #TheBachelor Sorry I stopped tweeting bc this season boring as hell #TheBachelor

Knox @knox570 No wonder ABC kept showing that season trailer with all the chaos and revealing the finalists already. They knew this season was ass boring. Clayton’s a boring bachelor with no personality. You can’t tell half the girls apart. Yawn. #TheBachelor No wonder ABC kept showing that season trailer with all the chaos and revealing the finalists already. They knew this season was ass boring. Clayton’s a boring bachelor with no personality. You can’t tell half the girls apart. Yawn. #TheBachelor

Shannel thee Shetland @ShyFieri Susie is so cute. This man Clayton is still boring though. Give me the DRAMA #TheBachelor Susie is so cute. This man Clayton is still boring though. Give me the DRAMA #TheBachelor

Nissi Shalome 💜 @NissiShalome



If I hear “Yea, I love that” one more time!!! 🤡🤡



#TheBachelor OMGGGG HES SOOOOOOOOO FLAT AND BORING. 🙄 Susie is carrying this date on her back.If I hear “Yea, I love that” one more time!!! 🤡🤡 #TheBachelor ABC OMGGGG HES SOOOOOOOOO FLAT AND BORING. 🙄 Susie is carrying this date on her back. If I hear “Yea, I love that” one more time!!! 🤡🤡#TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC

Who did fans want on 'The Bachelor'?

Since the announcement of Season 26, fans have not been totally onboard with Echard being the lead. Their dislike toward him grew even more after his appearance on Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette. Although he was a sweet and kind guy, his chemistry with Young didn’t click.

Fans strongly wished for Rodney to become the lead along with Olu and Rick.

Going by the current reactions, viewers are still unsure whether Echard was the right choice.

Clayton Echard might ask Cassidy Timbrooks to leave

After Echard failed to find love on the previous ABC series, he is confident that he’ll find the one on The Bachelor.

All the suitresses have participated in the show to look for their soulmate in Echard, but they are playing it dirty. The second episode witnessed Cassidy Timbrooks ignoring a task given by singer and actress Hilary Duff. While the rest of the ladies were serious about the challenge, Timbrooks left to spend some alone time with Echard.

Her bold move impressed him as she got the first group date rose. However, in the upcoming episode, Echard might take back the rose and ask Timbrooks to leave the show.

Apparently, she has been in contact with a guy from her hometown who has been described as “friends-with-benefit” person by Sierra Jackson.

In the meantime, Echard might also have to deal with the drama going on between Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan. In episode 2, Ankney was seen frustrated with the latter stealing every opportunity to spend time with Echard.

A lot more drama is all set to unfold in upcoming episodes. Episode 3 will feature the rose ceremony on January 17 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia