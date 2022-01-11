“Shanae and Cassidy are vile”: Fans react to ‘The Bachelor’ suitresses’ selfish and insensitive behavior

The second episode of The Bachelor Season 26 turned out to be extremely dramatic. Shanae Ankney and Cassidy Timbrooks were the suitresses who drew negative attention this time.

The episode began with a group date where the ladies had to throw a dream birthday party for Hilary Duff’s little guests. While they took the challenge quite seriously, Cassidy Timbrooks ignored it and stole Clayton Echard from the celebration to spend alone time with him.

Although her selfish behavior irked her fellow suitresses, she managed to get the first group date rose. Later, Timbrooks was seen giving pointers to Ankney to follow in her footsteps.

While the latter tried, she couldn’t succeed. So Ankney chose a different path to get Echard’s attention. She tried to manipulate the bachelor against Elizabeth Corrigan, calling her “two-faced”.

Fans disliked that Ankney was insensitive toward Corrigan and made fun of her ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

Fans call Shanae and Cassidy “evil sisters”

The beginning of The Bachelor Episode 2 portrayed Cassidy as the “villain”. She was outspoken on camera regarding her choice of picking Echard over the kids. Even Duff said that the suitress doesn’t care bout others’ feelings as her eye is on the prize.

Later in the evening, the ladies confronted Cassidy for not participating in the task, but she didn’t entertain the conversation for much longer.

Similarly, the second half of Episode 2 was ruled by Ankney, who put Corrigan under the bus to get sympathy from Echard. She was seen getting frustrated and filled with jealousy when her ways were not working.

Here’s what fans have to say about Cassidy and Ankney:

Steven Chartrand @StevenChartrand @ClaytonEchard How you feeling after watching that? Shanae and Cassidy are vile and disgusting, just here for the followers. #TheBachelor @ClaytonEchard How you feeling after watching that? Shanae and Cassidy are vile and disgusting, just here for the followers. #TheBachelor

Bryan @bblbryan Cassidy and Shanae are giving me major evil step sister vibes #thebachelor Cassidy and Shanae are giving me major evil step sister vibes #thebachelor https://t.co/9sFbdWaYTg

shamylah.💋 @_sggxo Shanae and Cassidy are literally playing the “game”. Oh Clayton, this us just sad ! #TheBachelor Shanae and Cassidy are literally playing the “game”. Oh Clayton, this us just sad ! #TheBachelor

squeegee @venusocks30 Remember an hour ago when we thought Cassidy was bad? Shanae is unhinged #TheBachelor Remember an hour ago when we thought Cassidy was bad? Shanae is unhinged #TheBachelor https://t.co/R2X2SqeO1q

Chloe Smerker @chloe__alexiss #thebachelor Shanae & Cassidy.... name a better villain duo (or worse idk)... I’ll wait Shanae & Cassidy.... name a better villain duo (or worse idk)... I’ll wait 👀 #thebachelor

💋alicia leanne🖤 @aleanne_1321 Y'all made us sit through Cassidy and Shanae acting a fool and couldn't even reward us with a rose ceremony ? #TheBachelor Y'all made us sit through Cassidy and Shanae acting a fool and couldn't even reward us with a rose ceremony ? #TheBachelor https://t.co/faorO86GMB

‘The Bachelor’ Episode 3 might see Cassidy Timbrooks exit

While a lot of drama and backbiting went through in Episode 2, the final shots were fired by Sierra Jackson. She informed Echard that Cassidy has not been loyal to him as she apparently has a “friends-with-benefit” guy waiting for her in her hometown.

This piece of information shook Echard as he really liked Timbrooks and gave the first group date rose to her.

The upcoming episode will see the bachelor taking back her rose, which has never happened in the history of the ABC show. This means Cassidy might leave The Bachelor for good.

Due to a lengthy drama, Episode 2 didn’t feature the rose ceremony, but it’ll be shown next Monday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

