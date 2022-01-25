×
"Trauma bonding is not healthy": Fans slam 'The Bachelor' for turning group date into therapy session

'The Bachelor' Season 26 lead Clayton Echard (Image via John Fleenor/ABC)
Modified Jan 25, 2022 10:22 AM IST
The third episode of The Bachelor Season 26 aired on Monday and was one of the most dramatic episodes in the franchise’s history. Amid all the drama, the show made fans uncomfortable with a group date that doubled as a therapy session.

Episode 3 consisted of two group dates and a one-on-one date. During the first group date, the chosen ladies and Clayton Echard were welcomed by former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe into a dark auditorium.

As the girls entered, they could see a figure sitting on a chair. As the lights focused on a particular area, Bristowe was seen inviting everyone to form a circle and talk about their insecurities.

The task was to stand up if any of them relate to a situation read by Bristowe. The ladies and Echard opened up about how some of them have faced body shaming and racism in the past.

Here’s why fans didn’t appreciate the session

Before airing that particular portion, the show's producers gave a warning. It read:

“The subject contains material that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer's discretion is advised.”

While the contestants were shown to be comfortable in sharing their vulnerabilities, fans found it forced. They felt that these things should not have been part of a group date and should have been expressed privately to Echard.

Other believe that such sessions need to be conducted by experts and therapists and should not be displayed on a dating series.

Here’s what netizens have to say:

Trauma bonding is not healthy. #TheBachelor
Their stories are important but Clayton and the women shouldn't be made to open up like this if they don't want to #TheBachelor https://t.co/kM4zAqij1x
If you want to open up and be vulnerable with Clayton, it should be done in private, one on one. The group setting just opens it up for gossip to start.. #TheBachelor
what even is this date #TheBachelor https://t.co/52yIgeGtSL
I just want to talk to the producer who pitched a group therapy date on a show where they routinely have Wipe Out themed relay races #TheBachelor https://t.co/4KJaVW1Van
They just doing the one? Not going to do some fun ones like “stand up if you like margaritas”? #TheBachelor
#TheBachelor is weird in that some group dates involve relay races with chugging milk and some involve group therapy. #TheBachelorABC
There's a lot of things to hate about #TheBachelor but the mandatory "therapy" session facilitated by a random each season is definitely top of the list 🙃 https://t.co/jEr0Bq8HWT
Shouldn’t they have like a real therapist for this…. #TheBachelor https://t.co/BRTdUtoVj9
Glad that’s over #TheBachelor https://t.co/bysQZ6jnP6

What happened during 'The Bachelor' rose ceremony?

Episode 3 kickstarted with Echard questioning Cassidy Timbrooks about her “friends with benefits” situation. Apparently, she had a guy back home waiting for her. Echard took back Timbrooks' rose and sent her home at the beginning of the third episode.

The rose ceremony was then held and the suitresses who didn’t receive flowers were Kate Gallivan, Ency Abedin, and Tessa Tookes.

There are currently 18 suitresses left and some of them will bid farewell in the upcoming episode. The remaining ladies include Eliza Isichei, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, Lyndsey Windham, Jill Chin, Gabby Windey, Kira Mengistu, Mara Agrait, Marlena Wesh, Genevieve Parisi, Hunter Haag, Melina Nasab, Elizabeth Corrigan, Shanae Ankney, Sarah Hamrick, and Susie Evans.

ABC airs new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday at 8.00 pm ET.

