'The Bachelor' Episode 3: Why is Clayton Echard's show not airing this week?

The third episode of The Bachelor Season 26 is eagerly awaited as the previous episode ended dramatically. But fans will have to wait an extra week for the new installment to air.

Due to NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend,” the release date of The Bachelor Episode 3 will not be January 17. The wild card slots are held from Saturday to Monday.

The NFL will also feature the first post-season Monday Night Football, which clashes with the time slot of ABC’s dating series.

When will ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 3 air?

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 will now air on January 24, Monday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. The episode will also be available on Hulu on-demand.

Those who don’t have the channel can also opt for different streaming services such as Sling, YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from new episode?

The second episode didn’t feature the rose ceremony, thus, no one was eliminated. Fans are curious to find out who will leave the show this time.

The Bachelor lead, Clayton Echard, went on the series’ first group date and one-on-one date in the previous episode. One of the challenges included throwing a birthday party for Hilary Duff’s tiny friends. While the suitresses were doing their best, Cassidy Timbrooks was not interested in the task.

She took Echard away from the party area and spent quality time with him. Although her behavior irked other contestants, she impressed the handsome hunk and received the first rose of the episode.

However, things took an ugly turn when Sierra Jackson revealed to Echard that Timbrooks had contacted a guy from her hometown. Just before the rose ceremony during the cocktail party, she told him:

"Cassidy is not entirely the person that you think she is, and she has a friends-with-benefits that she's had for a long time, and she was FaceTiming him right before she met you. Obviously she's not here for you and to have love with you.”

Episode 3 preview showed Jackson informing Timbrooks that she had told the truth to Echard.

Timbrooks believes that he likes her, thus, will not take her rose. But Echard is seen asking host Jesse Palmer whether he can take back one’s rose.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming episode will be filled with a lot of drama. Besides Timbrooks, suitresses Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan will also be seen locking horns in episode 3.

Edited by Srijan Sen