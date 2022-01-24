What is Nicole Eggert’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of her guest appearance in ‘The Bachelor’

After a week-long break, The Bachelor Season 26 returns with Episode 3, which will welcome Nicole Eggert for a guest appearance. She is a famous actress known to play Summer Quinn in the iconic TV sitcom Baywatch.

The 50-year-old has been working in the entrainment industry since childhood. She was the famous Johnson Baby Shampoo kid during the 1980s. Over the years, she made a fortune through her acting career.

Although Eggert once faced financial trouble, she didn’t lose hope, and now her net worth is between $500,000 to a million dollars. Apart from Baywatch, she was also known for her contributions in Charles in Charge, Who’s the Boss?, Fantasy Island, and Blown Away.

Nicole Eggert filed for bankruptcy in 2014

Eggert could have had more value in regards to net worth. But in January 2014, she reportedly filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy after filing it twice in 2013. She took the legal step to prevent her home from being foreclosed.

In the 2014 document, she claimed to own assets worth a million and debts worth $800,000. It further stated her monthly income as $15,000 and monthly obligations as $16,000.

As for her personal life, she was engaged to actor Corey Haim for a while. The California beauty later married actor Justin Herwick in 2000 but got divorced in two years. They share a daughter named Dilyn together.

Eggert is the mother of another daughter named Keegan, but the father’s identity is unknown. Meanwhile, the actress will be a guest in ABC’s The Bachelor.

When will The Bachelor episode 3 air?

The third episode of The Bachelor Season 26 was postponed last week due to NFL's "Super Wild Card Weekend." It will now air on Monday, January 24, at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

Episode 3 will be graced by Baywatch star Eggert during Clayton Echard's second group date with the ladies. The official synopsis reads:

“It’s time to kick up some sand when former “Baywatch” star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training. But when the date doesn’t end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits?”

The upcoming episode is set to bring a whole lot of drama. Echard will be seen taking back Cassidy Timbrooks' rose, a decision that has never been taken in the show's history.

Apart from Eggert, the handsome hunk will also get some help and advice from The Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Becca Kufrin.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar