“Send Shanae home”: Fans don’t want to see ‘The Bachelor’ star in upcoming episodes

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 started with a drama and ended in one as well. After Cassidy Timbrooks, Bachelor Nation fans want Shanae Ankney to pack her bags.

Following Timbrooks’ footsteps, Ankney has been trying to steal Clayton Echard’s attention from Day 1. However, she is often seen talking ill about Elizabeth Corrigan and making fun of her ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

In the third episode, she again showed her selfish side by eating the maximum shrimps cooked by Corrigan for all the ladies. Later, Ankney made the same dish, but few were interested in having them.

During the cocktail party, she conversed with Echard and told him that Corrigan was mean to her, and other roommates bullied her. When everyone confronted her, Ankney didn’t give any valid reason.

Fans want Shanae Ankney to leave ‘The Bachelor’

Ankney has annoyed viewers with her manipulative behavior. Throughout the episode, Ankney was seen saying that she was on the show to win. This has made fans question whether the suitress has participated to find love or to win some prize.

The episode ended with Echard asking the others about Ankney’s bullying allegation. Their response will be featured in the next episode. Meanwhile, fans do not want Ankney to continue in upcoming episodes, and here’s why:

mary❤️❤️ @mwhiteley13 Shanae continuously saying “I want to win” drives me nuts…girl go home #TheBachelor Shanae continuously saying “I want to win” drives me nuts…girl go home #TheBachelor

Jenna Miller @darealjmilldill “I can’t wait for Elizabeth to go home tomorrow” oh shanae girl those words are gonna come back and bite youuuuu #thebachelor “I can’t wait for Elizabeth to go home tomorrow” oh shanae girl those words are gonna come back and bite youuuuu #thebachelor

aliciaajadee @aliciajadeeee Producers should of sent Shanae home… making fun of someone’s mental health & then sabotaging multiple girls isn’t fun to watch #thebachelor Producers should of sent Shanae home… making fun of someone’s mental health & then sabotaging multiple girls isn’t fun to watch #thebachelor

Zay @iamzaymusic Elizabeth is so dope. Shanae needs to be sent home and it sucks that Clayton can’t see how much of a snake she is rn. 🤦🏾‍♂️ #TheBachelor #TheBachelor ABC Elizabeth is so dope. Shanae needs to be sent home and it sucks that Clayton can’t see how much of a snake she is rn. 🤦🏾‍♂️ #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC

Echard will save Ankney from elimination

The way Episode 3 ended, viewers thought Ankney would be sent home. But a preview for the fourth episode of The Bachelor showed her being brutal with fellow suitresses during a game. It means she will be safe from the elimination round after Echard gives her a rose.

Only time will tell the longevity of Ankney and Corrigan’s drama and for how many episodes Echard will give them roses.

Meanwhile, there are 18 contestants left on the dating series, including Corrigan, Ankney, Serene Russell, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, Lyndsey Windham, Eliza Isichei, Jill Chin, Gabby Windey, Mara Agrait, Rachel Recchia, Kira Mengistu, Marlena Wesh, Genevieve Parisi, Melina Nasab, Sarah Hamrick, Susie Evans and Hunter Haag.

Kate Gallivan, Tessa Tookes and Ency Abedin were sent home during the rose ceremony in the third episode. The next episode of The Bachelor Season 26 will air next Monday, January 31, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

