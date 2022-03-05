Where was The Courtship filmed? All about the 145-room castle Nicole Remy and her suitors took over

NBC is all set to premiere a new dating series, The Courtship, on March 6. The concept of the show is similar to ABC’s The Bachelorette.

The lead cast member of The Courtship will be Nicole Remy, who will pick her soulmate from 16 eligible suitors. The show was filmed at Castle Howard in York, Northern England.

Castle Howard is a country house and for over three centuries, the private residence’s owner is the Carlisle branch of the Howard family. The specialty of the property is that it took 100 years (from 1701) to complete the construction.

Why does the filming location look familiar?

According to reports, Castle Howard has been used as the shooting location for multiple films and shows since the 20th century. Some of the projects that were filmed at this property include The Buccaneers, Lady L, Death Comes to Pemberley, The Spy with a Cold Nose, Brideshead Revisited, Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, and Barry Lyndon.

The front hall and exterior portion of Castle Howard were used for filimg Netflix’s Bridgerton's Clyvedon Castle scenes where Simon Bassett aka the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) had their honeymoon.

The castle was designed by John Vanbrugh for the 3rd Earl of Carlisle. It has over 145 rooms and includes a spectacular art collection of Old Masters, ancient sculptures, and magnificent works by ancient artists Thomas Gainsborough and Joshua Reynolds.

The property has been open to the public since 1952 and apart from movie locations, has also been used to put on exhibitions and offer garden tours.

All about The Courtship Season 1

Remy, the leading lady of The Courtship, is reportedly participating in the NBC show as she is tired of modern dating. She will be seen courting 16 handsome suitors. As the concept is ancient- Remy’s parents will be involved in getting to know the potential bachelor from the beginning.

All the cast members will don duke and princess attires and challenges will be set up from the Regency era. Each week, one of the suitors will be evicted from the show by Remy.

The official synopsis of The Courtship reads:

“Swiping is out… courting is in! In this classic twist on modern dating, one woman is whisked away to a Regency-era world where gentlemen compete for her love.”

Initially, the dating series was titled “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance.” The premiere of the upcoming show is on Sunday, March 6 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. Viewers can also watch the episode on Peacock TV the next day.

