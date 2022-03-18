Who is Jordan Smith? The Voice winner to participate in NBC's American Song Contest

The winner of the 2015 singing competition The Voice, Jordan Smith, is all set to impress everyone with his voice once again at the American Song Contest, which starts on March 21, 2022, on NBC.

Jordan Smith will represent his native state, Kentucky, on the show, which will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. The finale will air on May 8, 2022.

All About Jordan Smith on American Song Contest

Born on November 4, 1993, in Whitley County, Kentucky, to musician parents, Jordan Smith started his musical journey by singing in his church choir. He followed his passion throughout his college education at Lee University by joining the singing group at the university.

He won the Poke Sallet Idol competition at the annual Poke Sallet festival in 2012.

The singer then joined the ninth season of The Voice, mesmerizing the judges and audience with songs like Chandelier, Climb Every Mountain, and Mary, Did You Know? He won $100,000 alongside a Republic Records recording contract.

After this feat, Smith’s musical career started growing. His song collection, titled The Voice: Jordan Smith: The Complete Season 9 Collection, which was released in December 2015, debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 album charts. His songs even broke records on Billboard's Christian music charts.

After the show, Smith continued performing at various events, including the People's Choice Awards. He released his debut album, Something Beautiful, in March 2016, which ranked second on the iTunes charts before eventually moving up the top spot.

The singer released four studio albums and wrote the song Ashes for singer Celine Dion, which featured on the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

To commemorate his contributions, Smith was honored in his native town as Kentucky Colonel by the Secretary of State and Kentuckian of the Year by Kentucky Monthly magazine.

Now, he will be back on stage again to represent his state and enthrall the audience and judges once again with his performances in NBC's American Song Contest.

Edited by Saman