Where to watch Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg's American Song Contest? Release date, format and more

NBC’s gala American Song Contest is set to be hosted by prominent singers Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. The singing talent show is a US adaptation of the 65-year-old Eurovision Song Contest, which is watched by 200 million people annually.

The broadcasting network revealed that it will take on 56 artists to compete in the American Song Contest.

With Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson as hosts, excitement around the show has reached unprecedented heights. Recently, the duo expressed their feelings about hosting the show.

Mega star Snoop Dogg stated on Sunday:

“I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas”

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson added:

“I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

Last year, Snoop Dogg appeared as a mentor on NBC’s The Voice season 20, while Kelly Clarkson was a recurring coach on the show. The rapport between the two seems to be great as they are currently filming Clarkson’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Format and release date of American Song Contest

The show welcomes electrifying solo artists, duos, and bands who represent the USA states, territories and the capital, Washington D.C. Singers will perform songs across a variety of different styles and genres, all the while celebrating USA’s impact on music around the world.

Audiences will vote for the best live performances, which will ultimately decide the best hit singer in the competition.

wiwibloggs @wiwibloggs Let’s gooooooo. NBC has dropped a trailer for the American Song Contest.



Did any of your Let’s gooooooo. NBC has dropped a trailer for the American Song Contest.Did any of your #Eurovision favourites make it into the teaser? 🇺🇸 Let’s gooooooo. NBC has dropped a trailer for the American Song Contest. 📺 Did any of your #Eurovision favourites make it into the teaser? https://t.co/wSrTJWuRji

The artists will compete in three rounds that will include qualifying levels, semi-finals and the ultimate grand finale. Fans must get ready for the ultimate singing talent show that will run for 8 weeks, with two-hour episodes, every Monday on NBC.

Also Read Article Continues below

After getting delayed due to the pandemic, the US version of the show will premiere on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 8.00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Saman