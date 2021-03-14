Snoop Dogg backs Jake Paul in bout with Ben Askren, challenges Dana White to bet $2 million against Jake

Veteran rapper Snoop Dogg has come out swinging on social media with a public backing of Jake Paul ahead of his fight with Ben Askren. The rap star posted a statement of his support on Instagram and even called out the UFC President to double his 1 million dollar claim that Ben Askren would win the bout. Snoop Dogg's statement comes after Dana White's public backing of Ben Askren.

Snoop Dogg backs Jake Paul, asks Dana White to up bet to $2 million against Jake

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Snoop Dogg backs Jake Paul in fight against Ben Askren and challenges UFC CEO Dana White to bet $2M against Jake. pic.twitter.com/jzFk7FVRDN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 13, 2021

Showing up for a spot on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson”, the UFC President talked about the fight and weighed in on Jake Paul's chances against Ben Askren:

"I hope you can bet on this thing, cause I’ll bet a million dollars that he loses this f*cking fight. Bet a million dollars that he loses this fight. I hope we can bet on this.”

Jake Paul then posted a reaction to his Instagram account where he wants to double the money to 2 million dollars.

Snoop Dogg has since come out in full support of Jake Paul. He has also petitioned for UFC President Dana White to up his bet to 2 Million dollars, a number that he is willing to match:

"Hey, Dana White, I see you got faith in your boy right (Ben Askren) going up against my guy Jake, you say you got a million? You the CEO of UFC man you got more than that put up 2. Put up 2 and we'll match it"

Jake Paul and Logan Paul commented on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/3xs1gUo8Mp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 13, 2021

Since then, Logan Paul and Jake Paul have both acknowledged Snoop Dogg's revised wager, building hype for the potential 2 million dollar bet. Ben Askren vs Jake Paul is scheduled to take place April 17th 2021.

