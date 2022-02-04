When is Eurovision 2022? Hosts, participating countries, and more 

The three hosts of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 were announced today during the second evening of the Festival di Sanremo 2022. The event will be hosted by Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan, and Mika.

The 66th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Turin, Italy from May 10 to May 14, 2022.

41 countries will be a part of the 2022 competition. The list includes all countries that competed in the 2021 competition, as well as Armenia and Montenegro, both of which last competed in 2019.

Who are the hosts of Eurovision 2022?

The first host, Laura Pausini, is an internationally renowned Italian singer who rose to prominence in 1993 as the winner of the Festival di Sanremo's newcomers' section. La Solitudine, her debut single, eventually reached the top of the charts in Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The following year, she finished third in the festival.

Throughout her career, she has sold millions of records and had albums charted in Finland, France, Sweden, and Spain. She even entered the Billboard Top Latin charts in the United States.

Alessandro Cattelan, one of the first names mentioned as a possible host, is an Italian television personality best known for hosting the Italian edition of Total Request Live on MTV Italia and Le Iene on Mediaset Italia 1. From 2011 to 2020, he also hosted the Italian version of The X Factor.

Mika is a Lebanese-British singer who rose to prominence after the release of his debut album Life in Cartoon Motion, which sold 5.6 million copies worldwide and earned him the Brit Award for Best British Breakthrough Act. He is known for his hits Grace Kelly, Happy Ending, and We Are Golden. He began his career in Italy, where he served as a judge on X Factor Italia from 2013 to 2015. This aided Mika in becoming fluent in Italian. He returned to the show as a judge for Series 14 in 2020 and remained as a judge for the 2021 season.

Here's a complete list of participating countries and broadcasting networks for Eurovision 2022:

Albania – RTSH

🇦🇺 Australia – SBS

🇦🇲 Armenia – AMPTV

🇦🇹 Austria – ORF

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan – Ictimai TV

🇧🇪 Belgium – RTBF

🇧🇬 Bulgaria – BNT

🇭🇷 Croatia – HRT

🇨🇾 Cyprus – CyBC

🇨🇿 Czech Republic CT

🇩🇰 Denmark – DR

🇪🇪 Estonia – ERR

🇫🇮 Finland – YLE

🇫🇷 France – FT

🇬🇪 Georgia – GPB

🇩🇪 Germany – ARD/ND

🇬🇷 Greece – ERT

🇮🇸 Iceland – RUV

🇮🇪 Ireland – RTE

🇮🇱 Israel – IPBC/Kan

🇮🇹 Italy – RAI (Host Broadcaster)

🇱🇻 Latvia – LTV

🇱🇹 Lithuania – LRT

🇲🇹 Malta – PBS

🇲🇩 Moldova – TRM

🇲🇪 Montenegro – RTCG

🇳🇱 Netherlands – AVROTROS

🇲🇰 North Macedonia – MKRTV

🇳🇴 Norway – NRK

🇵🇱 Poland – TVP

🇵🇹 Portugal – RTP

🇷🇴 Romania – TVR

🇷🇺 Russia – RTR

🇸🇲 San Marino – RTV

🇷🇸 Serbia – RTS

🇸🇮 Slovenia – RTVSLO

🇪🇸 Spain – TVE

🇸🇪 Sweden – SVT

🇨🇭 Switzerland – SRG / SSR

🇺🇦 Ukraine – UA:PBC

🇬🇧 United Kingdom – BBC

National song selections for this year's competition are well underway, with the United Kingdom preferring to engage with music management agencies to choose its track after receiving the dreaded nil points last year.

