"The Kardashians are leveling up": Fans react positively to The Kardashians on Hulu premiere episode

The Kardashians and Jenners are back, this time on Hulu. The family brought their story of power, money, and fame to television with their flagship E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ended its 20 season run in June 2021. The stakes were really high with the premiere episode and the season in general, with fans bundling up in excitement.

Episode 1 of the first season of The Kardashians marked a new beginning for the family. So much has happened with the family, including Kim's divorce, Kylie's pregnancy, and Kourtney's engagement that the premiere kept fans hooked. One fan tweeted:

🌙 @tanilunar @KrisJenner @kardashianshulu The Kardashians are leveling up, LOVED the new episode and the style of the it. Can’t wait for the next #TheKardashians @KrisJenner @kardashianshulu The Kardashians are leveling up, LOVED the new episode and the style of the it. Can’t wait for the next #TheKardashians

After their previous reality show had a successful 20 season stint, the family opted for a simplistic name for their new series on Hulu. It appears that the Kardashian family is ready to give fans a glimpse into their professional and private lives once again.

Fans showcase their excitement for the season premiere of The Kardashians

Fans were thrilled after watching the season premiere of The Kardashians and took to social media to express their opinions:

Desheaaa @desheaaaaaa I enjoyed #TheKardashians more than I thought I would! Felt fresh and more real I enjoyed #TheKardashians more than I thought I would! Felt fresh and more real

Yali @Yalipop I’m so not sorry .. I’m so happy #TheKardashians are back man that was my guilty pleasure! @samschwartzbaum & i need weekly watch nights ! I’m so not sorry .. I’m so happy #TheKardashians are back man that was my guilty pleasure! @samschwartzbaum & i need weekly watch nights !

Staphany Cazares @staphanycaz10 🤷🏻‍♀️ #TheKardashians new show is so dang good!! I’m a sucker for reality tv🤷🏻‍♀️ #TheKardashians new show is so dang good!! I’m a sucker for reality tv 😅🤷🏻‍♀️

Holly Noelle @HollyNoelle_ I’m so sorry to all of my friends who don’t care, but I WILL be watching #TheKardashians on Hulu I’m so sorry to all of my friends who don’t care, but I WILL be watching #TheKardashians on Hulu

R @itspaigestitle #TheKardashians is very entertaining like Keeping Up With The Kardashians was, I’m glad they’re back #TheKardashians is very entertaining like Keeping Up With The Kardashians was, I’m glad they’re back

Justice for Wishmaker @nickeyyyy_ This is my first time keeping up with #TheKardashians in real time and waiting until next week for a new eps is just not what I want to be doing rn This is my first time keeping up with #TheKardashians in real time and waiting until next week for a new eps is just not what I want to be doing rn 😂

What was in store on The Kardashians Season 1 premiere episode?

Right off the bat, fans get an inside look into the family and their personal and professional lives, with most of them giving their confessionals pretty early in the episode. From Khloe's home that is being renovated to the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, viewers get a sneak peek into their lives.

While playing the popular children's game Roblox on his iPad, Kim's son Saint West shows her an advertisement that he finds funny. The ad was of Kim's viral crying face, with a message that claimed to have unseen footage from the sex tape that was made public in 2007.

Kim immediately took the tablet to her sister Khloe before threatening to sue Roblox for pushing the advertisement on their game.

Shannon Sharpe Burner Account @shannonsharpeee #TheKardashians Bruh 1st episode of The Kardashians & saint found Kim Kardashian sex tape on Roblox Bruh 1st episode of The Kardashians & saint found Kim Kardashian sex tape on Roblox 😭😂😂😂😂😭😭 #TheKardashians https://t.co/VhHdtDWTMs

Khloe is currently on friendly terms with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and they are attempting to peacefully co-parent their four-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Tristan wants to get back together, but Khloe isn't ready for it after all the relationship scandals that have surfaced on social media.

Khloe also stopped by Scott Disick's house after the barbecue to find out why he wasn't invited. He revealed that the reason was mainly to avoid any tensions between him, his ex Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker. He fears being excluded from the family because of it, but Khloe assures him that won’t happen.

Kylie Jenner makes a brief appearance in the episode. Arriving in her baby blue G Wagon and showing off her pregnant belly, she chooses to keep her and Travis Scott's baby's gender a secret. Her reasoning is that it’s the only thing the couple can keep to themselves in an otherwise public pregnancy.

Kim reveals that she and Kanye are good friends and that he continues to style her. This was filmed before Kanye had several public outbursts regarding the former's relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kim and Kanye are still sorting out their divorce in the pilot, and she has not yet started dating the comedian. She met Davidson at the MET Gala that she was nervous about hosting, and he apparently boosted her confidence.

Many developments have taken place since filming for the first season ended. However, the series sets the background and gives viewers deeper insights into the family's life and their issues.

The Kardashians is exclusively available on streaming services. The show can be found on Hulu in the US. For Kardashian fans in the UK, Canada, and Australia, the series is available on Disney +. The next episode drops on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish