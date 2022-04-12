"This is despicable": Kourtney Kardashian slams Scott Disick's apology text over Younes Bendjima DM drama 

Kourtney Kardashian called out her ex-partner Scott Disick for DM-ing her other ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, about her PDA with fiancé, Travis Barker.

While speaking about the upcoming episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, which will air on April 14, the 42-year-old star addressed the drama that transpired while she was on vacation in Italy. Scott sent texts to Bendjima ridiculing Kourtney's pictures in Italy, but did not anticipate his messages being leaked by the recipient himself.

Everyone's Business (But Mine) Podcast @EBBMpodcast Rise and shine!! Younes Bendjima exposing Scott Disick for trying to create some sort of band of brothers against Travis and Kourtney is exactly what I needed this morning Rise and shine!! Younes Bendjima exposing Scott Disick for trying to create some sort of band of brothers against Travis and Kourtney is exactly what I needed this morning 🌄 https://t.co/L4nwojc1KZ

According to Kourtney Kardashian, Scott has always gotten away with "bad behavior" because he is close to her family, but she is determined not to let it continue now that she is married to Barker.

“When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can’t stand.’ He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his [Instagram] Story."

While talking to sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at a lunch, Kourtney revealed more details about their exchange.

“Then I wrote him, ‘This is despicable.' Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it. I was in Italy and he was DMing Younes. Then I was like, ‘That’s not really the vibe. Don’t go DMing my ex-boyfriend.'”

Disick reportedly wants to apologize to Barker for his behavior.

Kourtney Kardashian asks her sisters not to include Scott Disick in their family plans

While venting to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian asked if it was necessary to include Scott Disick in their seven-person barbecue, while also justifying her personal choices.

"Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don’t want it to be taken negatively. I will continue to live my life and pretend no one’s watching.”

Khloe and Kim felt bad about not inviting Scott to the barbeque, but Kourtney remained unbothered. She expressed her frustration about her choices being questioned even seven years after their break-up.

The episode unfurled with Khloe heading over to Scott’s house to find out his side of the situation. Explaining his stance, Disick said that for the "first" time in his life, his feelings for Kourtney have started to change and her being with Travis Barker has given him a place to "finally" be able to move on.

After the Scott Disick-Younes Bendjima DM drama, it was reported that Kourtney and Scott's relationship was left "most strained than ever," but Kourtney did not publicly react to it until this episode of The Kardashians.

Before Kourtney Kardashian got serious with Travis Barker, Scott Disick had openly expressed his desire to get back with her, and he took her new relationship quite hard. While talking to Khloe, he expressed his regret at not treating Kourtney right when she was with him.

"She’s happy and she’s in a real thing and I believe that’s true. I did so much wrong to her over so many years that I feel super guilty and I always felt like if she ever needed me for any reason whatsoever, I’d be there to make it up to her because I messed up for so long.”

Scott and Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick first crossed each other's paths in 2006 and started dating in 2007. They called it quits in July 2015. The former duo share three kids together - Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee