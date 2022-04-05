Travis Barker x Monty’s Good Burger: Where to buy, price, and more about blink-182 drummer's collection

Travis Barker’s latest collaboration with restaurant company Monty’s Good Burger has been gaining a lot of attention lately. The two came together for the release of their limited-edition merchandise.

The plant-based restaurant franchise introduced a line of whimsical and riveting designs for their newly created apparel.

Reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian was recently spotted at a Monty’s Good Burger outlet, where she was seen enjoying her oat matcha latte with fiancé Travis Barker. A cutesy snapshot of the buzzworthy couple was shared by the outlet’s Instagram handle. The caption read:

“Couples that drink matcha together, stay together. Trav and Kourt enjoying Travis’s Oat Matcha Latte Shake today.”

Travis Barker x Monty’s Good Burger releases a jazzy apparel collection

The latest partnership resulted in a playful apparel lineup that features graphic print t-shirts, long-sleeve hoodies, sweatshirts, and snapback hats. All the pieces are adorned with brilliantly colored prints of “Travis & the Barkers.”

The apparel lineup also includes graphics of the Monty, Max, and Charlie characters that are exclusively designed for the collection. Those interested in getting their hands on the limited edition merch can grab them from any of the five restaurant outlets or the burger company's online store.

The collab’s merch ranges from $32 to $75. The lowest-priced item is the snapback hat that retails for $32, followed by the black-toned t-shirt priced at $35. “Travis and the Barkers” hoodies and sweatshirts are priced at $45 and $75, respectively.

The duo have come together for a good cause, and the net proceeds of sales will be forwarded to a foundation called Happy Paw. The organization is working to protect and provide shelter to the war-affected animals of Ukraine.

In other news, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were recently seen strutting the 2022 Grammys red carpet. The blink-182 drummer sported a classic Givenchy outfit that included an oversized pink coat and an all-black ensemble for the inside. Barker paired his gleaming pink outerwear with a pair of bold black shoes.

Kourtney wore all-black Et Ochs for the Grammys. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs towards the midriffs. She complimented her monochromatic look with black footwear.

