Did Kourtney Kardashian get married? Reality star weds Travis Barker in Las Vegas chapel 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot. TMZ reported that the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in the middle of the night in a Las Vegas chapel.

The couple was in Sin City making an appearance at the Grammys. Just hours after showing up at the glamorous event, they made their way to the venue where the two got married.

According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink- 182 drummer did not allow any guests to take pictures at the venue. The two had hired their photographer and security to keep the event private.

TMZ also reported that the two insisted on having an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate their marriage. The two reportedly showed up at the chapel with a marriage license and showed it to the venue’s owner, who was also a witness to the moment.

This will reportedly not be the only ceremony the couple will host to celebrate their commitment. Sources have told TMZ that “several” other celebrations will have much more “fanfare.”

When did Kourtney Kardashian get engaged to Travis Barker?

The 46-year-old popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian in October. The drummer got down on one knee at the beachside The Rosewood hotel in Montecito, California.

A source told People magazine:

“The hotel is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It’s a very special place to them.”

They continued:

“It was a very romantic beach proposal at sunset. Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn’t sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach. Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy.”

Though the couple have not spoken publicly about their relationship yet, they have traveled the globe and flooded social media with their PDA-packed pictures.

Before the Poosh founder married Barker, the eldest Kardashian-sister was in a long relationship with Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian and Disick have since had three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, who are 12, 9 and 7 years old, respectively. Though the 42-year-old was with the reality star for several years, the couple never got married.

Travis Barker was married twice before his current relationship. He was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. He then married Shanna Moakler in 2004. However, the marriage lasted for only four years. He shares Landon and Alabama, 18 and 16 years old, respectively, with Moakler.

