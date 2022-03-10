Why did The Kardashians move to Hulu? Release date, plot and more explored about reality series

The beloved Kardashians are back with their new show, The Kardashians, on Hulu. After their last stint on E!, the family is officially returning to screens once again with their very own new show on the streaming platform. The show will debut on April 14, 2022.

The show's trailer was released on February 7, 2022, with a message that “all the walls will be shattered,” hinting that the show will show “a different side” and “silly sides” of the family.

Why The Kardashians will now air on Hulu

The Kardashians moved to Hulu after Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that their reality family drama, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would come to an end in 2021. The show ended after 20 seasons in June 2021, leaving fans wanting more.

The family settled for Hulu, as they “wanted to be with someone that’s tech-forward” and “with the times” and signed “a great deal that they very much deserve” with The Walt Disney Company for the future series of the show.

According to Variety, Hulu will launch two seasons of the show with 40 episodes in total showing “the next chapter” of their lives. As for the salary, every family member will earn equal pay.

Speaking about the financial terms of the contract and why Hulu was the best platform for The Kardashians, Khloé told Variety:

"It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment."

Further adding:

"We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us."

Reportedly, the editing rights of the show will remain with the family. The show will also give a look into Kim's professional life and law studies that were previously shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

With the new season soon approaching, the trailer gave a glimpse of almost every star viewers will see on the show. The show will have Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris, along with Kourtney's current fiancé Travis Barker and ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, their brother Rob Kardashian will reportedly not be taking part in the show as of now.

