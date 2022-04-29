ABC series Big Sky kills off Jinder Mahal's character from show

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal's run on the ABC series ‘Big Sky seems to have come to an end.

Jinder Mahal's character, Dhruv was added to the show in Season 2, Episode 6 as Jag's companion. The character had a no-nonsense attitude and ensured that no one escaped Ren and Donno. On the latest episode, Dhruv was overseeing a cartel investigated by Jenny Hoyt. A fight broke out between the two and Dhruv overdosed from the fentanyl hurled at him.

It is possible that Mahal's character could make cameo appearances in future episodes in flashbacks. No confirmations have been made by the show's directors or from The Maharaja himself.

Over the past couple of years, the former WWE Champion made sporadic appearances across RAW and SmackDown. He made his return at the Superstar Spectacle in January last year following a knee injury that resulted in his absence from in-ring competition for nearly nine months.

Jinder Mahal looking to add Intercontinental championship to his list of accolades?

Jinder Mahal made his televised debut on SmackDown in April 2011 where he shared a backstage segment with The Great Khali. In 2012, The Maharaja joined Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater to form musical stable, 3MB.

In 2017, he began a feud with Randy Orton and defeated him at Backlash for the WWE Championship. Last year, Mahal began a feud with friend turned foe, Drew McIntyre. It ended at SummerSlam where the Scottish Warrior defeated The Maharaja.

On the 15th April edition of SmackDown, the former 24/7 Champion was unsuccessful in his match against Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite his loss in the match for the title, he does not seem to be done in his quest for capturing the gold. The 35-year-old superstar has currently taken Shanky under his wing and accompanies him to his matches. The duo have participated in tag team matches and could be potential contenders for the tag team titles.

Would you like to see The Maharaja as Intercontinental champion or tag team champion with Shanky? Sound off in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Jinder Mahal as tag-team champion? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell