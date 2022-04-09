The Real cancelled: Loni Love says crew did everything to "scale down" the talk show 

EW has confirmed that The Real, the long-running syndicated talk show, has been canceled after eight seasons. The talk show is a Warner Bros. unscripted Television/Telepictures' program and fans are disheartened to learn that the show will be discontinued.

With The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Nick Cannon Show, Dr. Oz, The Good Dish, Judge Jerry, Maury, The Doctors, and DailyMailTV announcing their season endings, the announcement that the Fox channel talk show will not be renewed for another season is just the latest in a string of syndicated daytime talk show cancelations.

According to sources, the daytime talk show was supposedly been canceled after eight seasons by Warner Bros. after Fox Stations opted to not renew the series for another season. Representatives from Warner Bros. declined to comment on the cancellation but co-host Loni Love confirmed the reason why the show will not be renewed. While talking about the show's cancellation on Instagram Love suggested that COVID-19-related production costs most likely "killed" the show. According to her post, the show was canceled due to production costs. She said:

"The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. Thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us .. this is not goodbye but see you all soon!"

Co-host and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, also confirmed the news of the cancelation on social media saying:

"It as a fun ride!! Got to work with an [sic] group of amazing women and crew."

What is The Real about?

The Real is a ground-breaking female-led daytime talk show that premiered in 2013 before getting picked up by Fox Stations Group the following year. Loni Love and Jeannie Mai were part of the original cast along with actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and singer Tamar Braxton. Over the years, the show has had numerous hosts including singer/actress Adrienne Bailon, actress/model Garcelle Beauvais and Amanda Seales.

The serie, in the beginning, aired pre-taped episodes, but later switched to live shows in season 4 to promote more fan participation.

The show was indeed a memorable one that leaves behind a legacy with three Daytime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards. The talk show is available for streaming by renting or purchasing on Amazon Instant Video or Google Play.

