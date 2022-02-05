Andy Cohen net worth: Talk show host's fortune explored as he receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

On February 4, Bravo’s late-night talk show host Andy Cohen was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The 53-year-old was also honored by his long-term friend John Mayer, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais.

At the ceremony, Cohen was also accompanied by his three-year-old son Benjamin. His son was coincidentally born on the same day in 2019 and celebrates his birthday alongside his father.

While making her speech, Rinna said,

“Our ‘mazel of the day’ goes to you, Andy Cohen…To all the amazing things you’ve accomplished and all the amazing things you will accomplish in the future.”

Meanwhile, John Mayer referred to Cohen as an “icon” and stated,

“Because of Andy, everyone in America has at least one gay friend.”

How much is Andy Cohen worth?

According to multiple publications, Cohen is worth an estimate of $50 million. Most of his fortune was earned by hosting and co-producing numerous shows. The media personality is most known for his talk show on Bravo Network, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

As per a 2016 article by E!News, the Missouri native reportedly received $2 million per year as a host for his chat show on Bravo. However, CelebrityNetWorth states that the star gets a $10 million paycheck every year, which insinuates that Cohen received a raise from the network in the past.

Cohen’s significant fortune further comes from his involvement in The Real Housewives reality TV franchise, where he serves as an executive producer. As per his IMDb page, Cohen has been credited as a producer for over 1245 episodes throughout 11 separate projects in the series. He will also serve as one of the producers on Bravo’s upcoming project, The Real Housewives of Dubai.

After joining CBS as an intern at the beginning of his career, Cohen became a producer on CBS This Morning. In 2000, he joined TR!O and later became the Vice President of original programming at Bravo, when it acquired TR!O in 2004. From 2011 to 2014, Andy Cohen has also served as the Executive Vice President of Development and Talent at Bravo.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2015, the Emmy-winning host launched his own channel, Radio Andy, on SiriusXM. He has daily and weekly shows on the platform. The host and producer is also an author who has released multiple books since 2012. Since then, he has become a four-time New York Times best-selling author. Furthermore, Cohen has also been credited in eighteen acting projects so far.

Edited by Siddharth Satish