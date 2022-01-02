"That is so offensive": Twitter users criticize Andy Cohen's NYE video

Andy Cohen has been criticized for his drunken tirade against former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. On January 1, 2022, the 53-year-old producer expressed his opinion on de Blasio on CNN's live broadcast. Helmed by Anderson Cooper, the video was broadcast from Times Square, New York.
The following day, Cohen took to his Twitter handle and admitted that he was "overserved" the previous night.
Cohen and Cooper shared alcohol shots in honor of actress Betty White, who passed away on December 31, 2021.
In the video, Cooper can be seen both entertained and alarmed at Cohen's comments as he attempts to ease the situation.
What did Twitter users say about Andy Cohen's drunk video?
As soon as Andy Cohen's live video went viral, Twitter users began slamming the Watch What Happens L!ve host, calling the whole incident "offensive."
In the live video, Cohen and Cooper drank tequila shots to honor White, who was 99 when she passed.
Calling her "a lovely lady," Cohen said:
"This is in honor of Betty White, a life well-lived. 99 years!"
Several shots later, Cohen began to express his thoughts about outgoing New York mayor Bill de Blasio. Despite Cooper's attempts to stop him, Cohen carried on with his rant.
"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York."
Cohen said that both Republicans and the Democrats would agree that de Blasio has been a "horrible" mayor during his tenure.
He bid him goodbye by saying:
"So, sayonara, sucka!"
Leaving Cooper stunned by his comments, he continued to rant against de Blasio by saying:
"2022! It's a new year! 'Cause guess what? I have a feeling I'm going to be standing right here next year, and you know who I'm not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!"
In between Cohen's comments, Cooper could be heard uttering "wow."
Andy Cohen's comments about de Blasio come shortly after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York's 110th mayor. A retired police officer and former Brooklyn borough president, Adams won the mayoral position by 67 percent votes in November 2021.
