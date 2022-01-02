"That is so offensive": Twitter users criticize Andy Cohen's NYE video

Andy Cohen has been criticized for his drunken tirade against former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. On January 1, 2022, the 53-year-old producer expressed his opinion on de Blasio on CNN's live broadcast. Helmed by Anderson Cooper, the video was broadcast from Times Square, New York.

The following day, Cohen took to his Twitter handle and admitted that he was "overserved" the previous night.

Cohen and Cooper shared alcohol shots in honor of actress Betty White, who passed away on December 31, 2021.

In the video, Cooper can be seen both entertained and alarmed at Cohen's comments as he attempts to ease the situation.

What did Twitter users say about Andy Cohen's drunk video?

As soon as Andy Cohen's live video went viral, Twitter users began slamming the Watch What Happens L!ve host, calling the whole incident "offensive."

Christine Clauser @ClauserLotus @KateAurthur @MarisaKabas @Andy @BilldeBlasio That is so offensive. Why would they have not cut to something else. Who really needs to hear that as we ring in a new year and in OUR CITY! Classless. @KateAurthur @MarisaKabas @Andy @BilldeBlasio That is so offensive. Why would they have not cut to something else. Who really needs to hear that as we ring in a new year and in OUR CITY! Classless.

Tim Wycoff @tim_wycoff This Andy Cohen guy is one annoying dude. Bring back Kathy Griffin. This Andy Cohen guy is one annoying dude. Bring back Kathy Griffin.

Richard Lawson @rilaws Andy Cohen is half a drink away from declaring himself the lizard queen and confessing to a decades old murder Andy Cohen is half a drink away from declaring himself the lizard queen and confessing to a decades old murder

👩🏻‍⚕️💉😷💙tuckerdidit @tuckerdidit3 @RichardStLMO @kathygriffin Andy Cohen is unwatchable and frankly, annoying. Anderson Cooper is a shit bag of a friend. I watch anything but these two on New Year's Eve… Never been the same without Kathy griffin @RichardStLMO @kathygriffin Andy Cohen is unwatchable and frankly, annoying. Anderson Cooper is a shit bag of a friend. I watch anything but these two on New Year's Eve… Never been the same without Kathy griffin

Justine 🐘🐘🐘 @SFBayAreaGirl



Andy Cohen, drunk ≠ funny.



This is so much worse than anything Kathy Griffin ever did. David Kane @DKTNNS Misogyny is firing Kathy Griffin over a picture but letting this dope be embarrassing and unfunny on live TV. Misogyny is firing Kathy Griffin over a picture but letting this dope be embarrassing and unfunny on live TV. https://t.co/5wKWIkv6sm @kathygriffin needs to do a gig opposite this horrible, unfunny debacle next year.Andy Cohen, drunk ≠ funny.This is so much worse than anything Kathy Griffin ever did. twitter.com/dktnns/status/… @kathygriffin needs to do a gig opposite this horrible, unfunny debacle next year. Andy Cohen, drunk ≠ funny. This is so much worse than anything Kathy Griffin ever did. twitter.com/dktnns/status/…

Michael Briand @Briandberg @Andy That was an utter embarrassment. No idea why you were ever booked for that show in the first place, but after that performance I sure hope that's your last time on air @Andy That was an utter embarrassment. No idea why you were ever booked for that show in the first place, but after that performance I sure hope that's your last time on air

Susan Schmalhausen @suziex1959 @Briandberg @Andy I couldn't have said it better! Don't know why Andy was Booked Either. Sounds Like CNN Doesn't Have alot of Choices For People To Host! Grabbing from the BOTTOM of the barrel With Andy Cohn! 😡😡😡 @Briandberg @Andy I couldn't have said it better! Don't know why Andy was Booked Either. Sounds Like CNN Doesn't Have alot of Choices For People To Host! Grabbing from the BOTTOM of the barrel With Andy Cohn! 😡😡😡

James Baldwin (the other one) @TrueWordsRSpoke @Andy Andy is NOT funny at all...he is just a placeholder for someone with far more talent than himself...you know someone like Kathy... @Andy Andy is NOT funny at all...he is just a placeholder for someone with far more talent than himself...you know someone like Kathy...

carsnacks @car_snacks I say this every year but justice for @kathygriffin . Andy Cohen is such a tool. I say this every year but justice for @kathygriffin. Andy Cohen is such a tool.

In the live video, Cohen and Cooper drank tequila shots to honor White, who was 99 when she passed.

Calling her "a lovely lady," Cohen said:

"This is in honor of Betty White, a life well-lived. 99 years!"

Several shots later, Cohen began to express his thoughts about outgoing New York mayor Bill de Blasio. Despite Cooper's attempts to stop him, Cohen carried on with his rant.

"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York."

Cohen said that both Republicans and the Democrats would agree that de Blasio has been a "horrible" mayor during his tenure.

Andy Cohen @Andy 🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴 🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴

He bid him goodbye by saying:

"So, sayonara, sucka!"

Leaving Cooper stunned by his comments, he continued to rant against de Blasio by saying:

"2022! It's a new year! 'Cause guess what? I have a feeling I'm going to be standing right here next year, and you know who I'm not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!"

In between Cohen's comments, Cooper could be heard uttering "wow."

Andy Cohen's comments about de Blasio come shortly after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York's 110th mayor. A retired police officer and former Brooklyn borough president, Adams won the mayoral position by 67 percent votes in November 2021.

