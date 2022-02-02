How old is Loni Love? Talk show host all set to participate in The Real Dirty Dancing

Talk show host Loni Love is 50-year-old and is all set to showcase her dancing skills in the upcoming FOX series, The Real Dirty Dancing.

A total of eight contestants will participate. She will join chef Cat Cora, actor Corbin Bleu, reality TV hunk Tyler Cameron, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, NFL star Antonio Gates, Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes on the show.

They will have to re-create the scenes and dance forms from the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. The competition series will pit them against each other to bag the titles of the new “Baby” and “Johnny”.

Love is not only known as a host but also as an incredible comedian. Her participation in The Real Dirty Dancing will bring humour to the show and make people believe that age doesn’t matter when it comes to dancing.

Loni Love’s accomplishments and net worth

In addition to the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host, Love has also won two NAACP Image Awards. She is an author, actor, television personality, stand-up comedian and activist.

She is best known for her talk show, The Real, which is in its eighth season. Love co-hosts the show with Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, she pursued an Electrical Engineering degree on a scholarship and started her career at General Motors. She earned first place at a local stand-up comedy competition during her graduation period. Thus, she decided to give it a chance in future.

Love has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows, including Cuts, Girlfriends, Thick and Thin, Soul Plane, Comics Unleashed and Chelsea Lately. The Real Dirty Dancing star's accomplishments and successful career have given her an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Who is The Real Dirty Dancing star dating?

Love has been in a relationship with actor James Welsh since 2018, when they met on a dating app. Speaking about Welsh, Love said:

“We've been together for like three years, and James is hilarious. It's nice to have somebody that you can share the holidays with. He's always there. He's been a great support system for me."

She added:

"Because his kids are grown, and I don't have any children, we usually try to travel during that time, because we're [usually] both really busy working.”

The duo often post pictures on social media and doesn’t shy away from showing some PDA.

Meanwhile, Love is prepping to compete in her upcoming show, The Real Dirty Dancing, on FOX at 9.00 pm ET on February 1, Tuesday.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar