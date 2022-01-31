Where to watch 'The Real Dirty Dancing' Season 1? Release date and more

After So You Think You Can Dance, Fox is coming up with yet another new reality dance show, The Real Dirty Dancing, on February 1, 2022.

The new series The Real Dirty Dancing is centered around the iconic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. It will see eight renowned celebrities putting on their dancing shoes and competing against each other to be titled as the new “Baby” and “Johnny” of show.

Where to Watch The Real Dirty Dancing Season 1

Produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television, The Real Dirty Dancing will be released on February 1, 2022, on Fox.

Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the dance show will follow eight contestants teaming up and attempting to re-create some of the classic dance moments from the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. They will try to put their own spin on the classic moves, including the iconic lift between the lead stars that sealed the movie's spot in the history of cinema.

The dance series was even shot at the same location where the movie Dirty Dancing was shot decades ago - Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge (also known as the fictional Kellerman’s Lodge).

Telling further about the format of the show, Fox's official synopsis reads:

“Throughout the event special, Dirty Dancing’s memorable music and unforgettable fashion will transport viewers right back to that magical summer in 1963. The competition will also feature special guest judges who will help decide which celebrity couples will make it through and which couple will be “put in a corner.”

"In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned the winning 'Baby' and 'Johnny,' becoming THE REAL DIRTY DANCING champions.”

The four-week dance competition will see well-known celebrities namely WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, actor Corbin Bleu, reality TV hunk Tyler Cameron, chef Cat Cora, Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough, NFL star Antonio Gates, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and The Real host Loni Love.

Jane Brucker will guest judge these contestants for their moves on February 8, 2022. Brucker played Frances "Baby" Houseman’s (Jennifer Grey), older sister Lisa Houseman in the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. She is best known for her Hawaiian song Hula Hana in the same iconic movie.

Former So You Think You Can Dance contestant and Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss, will guest judge these celebrities on February 15, 2022, to help determine which two couples will make it to the finale of the The Real Dirty Dancing.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Real Dirty Dancing, with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Dave Emery as executive producers will premiere on February 1, 2022. Dan Martin will serve as both executive producer and showrunner.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan